WWE Watch Along will stream live during NXT’s Oct. 2 episode on WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook

NXT’s two-hour premiere on USA Network just got even bigger. You can watch this spectacular with your favorite WWE and NXT Superstars during a special edition of WWE Watch Along, which will stream live this Wednesday on WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook during NXT, which features three championship matches.

Former NXT standouts and WWE Superstars Ricochet and Apollo Crews headline the Watch Along coverage. NXT Superstars, including Kassius Ohno, Bianca Belair, Keith Lee, Jordan Myles, Rachael Evers, Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Rik Bugez, Jordan Omogbehin, Mansoor, Malcolm Bivens and Brendan Vink will also join the set throughout the night.

For the full experience, tune in to WWE NXT, airing live this Wednesday on USA Network at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption, then fire up Watch Along on the award-winning WWE Network, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.