WWE Universe reacts to Otis & Mandy Rose’s WrestleMania kiss

True love is alive and well. At WrestleMania, Mandy Rose rushed to Otis’ aid and — after he secured the win over Dolph Ziggler — the pair kissed. Since the invention of the kiss, there have been five kisses that were rated the most passionate, the most pure. This one left them all behind … even yours, Ross and Rachel. And as such, the WWE Universe was in shock, cheering on Otis and Mandy all over social media.

Mandy had a pointed message former best friend Sonya Deville, who stood in the way of her interest in Otis.

Superstars, Legends and more, from Billie Kay to Cain Velasquez praised Otis and Mandy for their WrestleMania moment.

Now, we just need to figure out how to frame a GIF …