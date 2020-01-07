WWE Superstars raise awareness and call for support to combat Australian wildfires
WWE.com
Several WWE and NXT Superstars are helping to lead the charge to combat the deadly wildfires in Australia.
Native Australians The IIconics, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy and more are calling for support of the firefighting, rescue and relief efforts for people and wildlife. Excessive heat and drought have caused some of the country’s most destructive fires in decades.
