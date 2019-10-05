WWE Superstars lift up Kofi Kingston after defeat

Brock Lesnar put a swift end to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship reign with a vicious F-5 and quick pin on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown. The defeat left the first-time champion devastated, but WWE Superstars were quick to recognize his incredible accomplishments.

Xavier Woods praises his teammate’s epic WrestleMania moment and vowed to help Kingston get back to work in reclaiming the title.

Rusev, who can certainly sympathize with someone having a rough week, went out of his way to recognize Kingston.

Dolph Ziggler also showed respect for Kingston and called back to a time The Showoff found some Trouble in Paradise.

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano shared his thoughts on Kington representing the best qualities that a WWE Superstar can offer.

There is plenty still to be written in the Kofi Kingston story and there’s no doubt he’ll continue to provide inspiration to the WWE Universe.