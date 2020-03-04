WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil & FOX Sports’ Mark Silverman Celebrated at Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

NEW YORK, NY, MARCH 03, 2020 — Cynopsis Sports is proud to announce Titus O’Neil as one of two distinguished individuals in sports who will be honored for their transformative work in the industry at the 9th Annual Cynopsis Sports Media Awards.

This year’s Luminary Honorees include WWE Superstar and philanthropist Titus O’Neil, who will receive the Sentinel award for utilizing his position and talent to benefit social causes and improve his community. FOX Sports’ President of National Networks Mark Silverman, who will receive the Navigator Award for outstanding innovation in his role. Presenting Mark with this honor will be Former Commissioner of The Big Ten Network Jim Delany.

“As the sports media world continues to evolve at an incredibly rapid pace, these two honorees have made the most of the new opportunities that opened up around the landscape and raised the bar for the entire industry,” said Cynopsis Director of Sports & Esports Content Chris Pursell.

Article continues below ...

These luminaries, along with the category winners, will be honored at the Cynopsis Sports Awards breakfast from 8:30 – 10:30am at the New York Athletic Club in NYC. Click here for event details. And stay tuned for announcement of the remaining luminaries and the complete list of finalists on March 9th!