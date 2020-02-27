WWE Super ShowDown: Match Card, How to Watch, Previews, Start Time and More
Tomorrow, WWE Super ShowDown streams live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 12 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST on the award-winning WWE Network, with a special Super ShowDown Kickoff beginning at 11 a.m. ET/7 p.m. AST on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
The match card includes:
WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet (PREVIEW)
Universal Championship Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg (PREVIEW)
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Big E (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison (PREVIEW)
Steel Cage Match
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (PREVIEW)
The first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match
Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, AJ Styles, United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley (PREVIEW)
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford (PREVIEW)
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Naomi (PREVIEW)
Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler (PREVIEW)
Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo (PREVIEW)
Kickoff Match
The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C.’s Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (PREVIEW)