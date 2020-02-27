WWE Super ShowDown: Match Card, How to Watch, Previews, Start Time and More

Tomorrow, WWE Super ShowDown streams live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 12 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST on the award-winning WWE Network, with a special Super ShowDown Kickoff beginning at 11 a.m. ET/7 p.m. AST on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

The match card includes:

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet (PREVIEW)

Universal Championship Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg (PREVIEW)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Big E (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison (PREVIEW)

Steel Cage Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (PREVIEW)

The first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, AJ Styles, United States Champion Andrade, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley (PREVIEW)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford (PREVIEW)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi (PREVIEW)

Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler (PREVIEW)

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo (PREVIEW)

Kickoff Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C.’s Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (PREVIEW)