WWE Starrcade returns to WWE Network this Sunday at 7 ET

The tradition of Starrcade carries into WWE Network for the third year in a row, streaming live this Sunday beginning at 7 ET / 4 PT.

The following has been announced for this monumental special event:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Last Man Standing Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

The Kevin Owens Show

As first announced on WWE’s The Bump, Kevin Owens will welcome special guest Ric Flair

Starrcade will air from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. The in-arena program will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at www.axs.com.

Check back with WWE.com for more matches as they are announced.