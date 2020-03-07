WWE’s YouTube channel surpasses 40 billion views

WWE’s official YouTube channel has reached another impressive milestone, surpassing 40 billion total views.

The 40 billion total views are enough for more than five views for every person on Earth!

The WWE channel — YouTube’s top-ranked in Sports ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR — also recently surpassed the 55 million subscriber mark.

The channel combines premiere in-ring highlights from Raw, SmackDown, pay-per-views, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE’s new Wednesday morning show The Bump.

Thank you to the WWE Universe for helping our YouTube channel reach another amazing milestone!