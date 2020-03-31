WWE’s The Bump podcast debuts tomorrow

Your social-distancing media regimen is about to get a bump … literally speaking. A podcast version of WWE’s The Bump will debut tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on all podcast platforms, bringing the show’s signature humor, insight and Superstar interviews directly to your ears.

So if you’re looking to catch up on TV, distract yourself while you clean the house for the fourth time today, or just need something fun to listen to, Kayla, Matt, Evan, Ryan and the rest of the crew have got you covered.

New episodes of WWE’s The Bump drop every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts.