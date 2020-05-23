WWE’s Mattel 2020 #WWEliteSquad Contest Official Rules

CONTEST OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE FIFTY (50) UNITED STATES AND WASHINGTON D.C. (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO, GUAM, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS AND OTHER U.S. TERRITORIES), WHO ARE EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER (EXCEPT IN THE CASE OF LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CERTAIN STATES WHERE THE LEGAL AGE OF MAJORITY IS GREATER THAN EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE, SUCH LEGAL AGE OF MAJORITY) WHEN THEY ENTER THE CONTEST. NO ENTRY FEE NECESSARY TO ENTER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. CONTEST DESCRIPTION.

No entry fee necessary to enter. WWE’s Mattel 2020 #WWEEliteSquad Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“Sponsor”).

Article continues below ...

The Contest entry period begins at 10:00 AM ET on May 23, 2020 and ends on June 8, 2020 at 11:59 PM (the “Contest Entry Period”). Eligible contestants (“Contestants”) are invited to create and submit a video response that shows off their WWE Elite Squad collection in an entertaining and/or educational way (a “Submission”). THIS IS NOT A SWEEPSTAKES. By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees to abide by these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from the Contest any Contestant it believes has violated these Official Rules. The costs incurred in creating and submitting a Submission are to be borne by the Contestant and Contestants are not to be reimbursed by Sponsor or anyone else.

EXCEPT FOR WHAT MAY BE EXPRESSLY PROVIDED FOR IN THE TERMS OF THE CONTEST, NO MONETARY COMPENSATION, REIMBURSEMENT, PAYMENTS, RESIDUALS, REUSE FEES OR OTHER REMUNERATION WILL BE MADE TO CONTESTANTS FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION OR FOR SPONSOR’S USE OF ANY ASPECT OF THEIR PARTICIPATION.

2. ELIGIBILITY.

To enter and participate in the Contest, Contestants must satisfy each of the following eligibility requirements:

A. Contestants must be legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia.

B. Contestants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older (except in the case of legal residents of certain states where the legal age of majority is greater than eighteen (18) years of age, such legal age of majority) at the time of entering his or her Submission.

C. Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of age and residency in the form of valid, government issued identification/documentation at any time from Contestants, and a Contestant will be disqualified if Sponsor, in its sole and exclusive discretion, finds that the proof is unsatisfactory.

D. Contestants must not be (i) employees, officers or directors of Sponsor, Mattel Inc., or any person or entity involved in the Contest’s development or execution; (ii) employees, officers or directors of the aforementioned entities’ respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion and advertising agencies; (iii) members of the immediate families of any such employees, officers or directors (meaning spouse, spousal equivalent, parents, siblings, children and their spouses, regardless of whether any of the above are step-relatives); or (iv) members of the households of any such employees, officers or directors (whether related to such employees or not).

3. HOW TO ENTER.

During the Contest Entry Period, Contestants may enter the Contest by sending his/her Submission via Twitter or Instagram by:

Twitter

Signing into his/her Twitter account (Contestant may create a Twitter account for free if he/she does not already have one);

Becoming a follower of @WWE on Twitter (if not already following @WWE); and

Composing a Tweet that embeds Contestant’s Submission video demonstrating his/her Elite Squad Collection and that includes the hashtag #WWEEliteSquad.

Instagram

Sign into his/her Instagram account (entrant may create an Instagram account for free if he/she does not already have one);

Become a follower of @WWE on Instagram (if not already following @WWE). There is no charge to sign up for Instagram or to follow @WWE; and

Composing an Instagram post that embeds Contestant’s Submission video demonstrating his/her Elite Squad Collection and that includes the hashtag #WWEEliteSquad.

All Submissions must be submitted online and must be received by June 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For purposes of these Official Rules, “receipt” of a Submission occurs when Contestant posts a video using the hashtag #WWEEliteSquad.

Limit one (1) Submission per person/unique email address. Sponsor will only consider Contestant’s first entry video (whether posted on Twitter or Instagram). An individual submitting more than one Submission will automatically have his or her Submissions disqualified. Incomplete entries and those that Sponsor in its sole discretion determines do not meet the requirements of these Official Rules will be disqualified.

To enter any Contest via Twitter, you must have a valid, public (i.e., not “private” or “protected”) Twitter account and follow the applicable Sponsor’s Official Twitter Account. If you do not have a Twitter account, visit twitter.com and register in accordance with the registration instructions for a free Twitter account. Data and usage rates may apply to the download and use of the Twitter application.

To enter any Contest via Instagram, you must have a valid, public (i.e., not “private” or “protected”) Instagram account and follow the applicable Sponsor’s Official Instagram Account. If you do not have an Instagram account, visit instagram.com and register in accordance with the registration instructions for a free Instagram account. Data and usage rates may apply to the download and use of the Instagram application.

Failure to follow any instructions provided or to submit your entry within the Contest Entry Period or in compliance with the Submission Guidelines or otherwise with these Official Rules may result in disqualification. The time of receipt of any valid Twitter or Instagram entry shall be the time such valid entry becomes available to Sponsor on twitter.com or Instagram.com. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock of each Contest.

4. SUBMISSION SPECIFICATIONS, REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES AND LICENSE.

Each Submission must be the original work of the Contestant, may not have been previously published, may not have won previous awards, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the Submission contains any material or elements that are not owned by the Contestant and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the Contestant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the Submission to Sponsor, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the Submission by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules. Contestants may not use images or music from outside sources. Sponsor reserves the right to require proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any Contestant at any time.

Submissions must comply with the following guidelines to be eligible:

• Submissions must not exceed three (3) minutes in length;

• Submissions must be in English;

• Submissions should not contain physicality; show your character and personality (and the character and personality of your collection), NOT your moves;

• Submissions must be in the form of an uploaded “video response” in accordance with the Sponsor instructions;

• Submissions may not contain material or depict events that are sexually explicit or suggestive, or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group, profane or pornographic, or depict nudity;

• Content may not include actions of a violent nature or overly aggressive physical nature;

• Content may not promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political agenda or message;

• Content may not defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging remarks about Sponsor or other people or companies;

• Content may not contain non-Sponsor or Mattel trademarks, logos or trade names owned by others, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind;

• Content may not contain copyrighted materials owned by others without permission;

• Content may not contain materials embodying the names, likenesses, photographs, or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without permission;

• Content may not communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and

• Content may not depict and may not itself be in violation of any law or otherwise.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Submission for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion.

In the event of a dispute about the identity of a Contestant, Twitter/Instagram entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Twitter/Instagram account the entry is submitted from at the time of entry. The “authorized account holder” is the person who is assigned to the Twitter/Instagram account by the online service provider. The potential Grand Prize Winner may be required to provide Sponsor with proof that the potential winner is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the winning entry.

As a condition of entry, each Contestant agrees to indemnify and hold the Released Parties (as defined below) harmless from and against any and all claims or liability to a third party that arise out of the content of any text, photo or video submitted in this Contest, or Contestant’s failure to comply with these Submission Requirements or the Official Rules.

Each Contestant hereby grants to Sponsor and Mattel, Inc. an everlasting, royalty-free, assignable, irrevocable, unrestricted, license to use, utilize, replicate, alter, adapt, modify, publish, broadcast, translate, produce derivative works from, distribute, present, display, sublicense and exercise all copyright and other intellectual property and other rights with respect to each Submission worldwide and/or to include, in part or in whole, any Submission in other works in any media now known or later created, anywhere and forever, without further review, notice, approval, consideration or compensation, including, without limitation, on Sponsor’s and Mattel’s social media channels. Except where legally prohibited, submission of a Submission into this Contest constitutes entrant’s irrevocable permission for Sponsor and Mattel, Inc. to use the entrant’s name and social media handle, in whole or in part, in print, electronic media, broadcast media, or any other media or manner, whether now known or later created, in perpetuity, in any way Sponsor or Mattel, Inc. deems appropriate in connection with promoting the Contest and Sponsor’s mission or any other purposes without further review, notice, approval, consideration or compensation.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION.

Submissions will be judged by a panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor (the “Judging Panel”). Each Submission will receive a score based on following criteria: (1) size of collection; (2) explanation of what collection means to the collector; and (3) on-camera charisma (e.g., humor, wit, verbal and physical expression. All three criteria will be given equal weight. The Contestant submitting the top scoring Submission, as determined by the Judging Panel, will receive the Prize, subject to confirmation. In the event of a tie, the tie will be broken by the Judging Panel who shall select the Submission that best meets criteria #3. The Judging Panel’s and Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters.

Potential Winner will be notified by Twitter or Instagram, as applicable, approximately twenty-four (24) hours after being selected, and instructed to contact Sponsor by telephone within twenty-four (24) hours. Grand Prize Winner may be required to sign and return an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and, where lawful, a publicity release, within two (2) days of the date of issuance or prize will be forfeited. If a selected Winner does not respond to the Twitter/Instagram messaging notification within twenty-four (24) hours following the initial notification attempt, is found to be not in compliance with these Official Rules, fails to timely return the requisite documents in a timely manner, or if the prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, the Prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, awarded to the Contestant submitting the Submission with the next highest score, subject to confirmation in accordance with these Official Rules.

6. GRAND PRIZE.

One (1) Grand Prize Winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) will receive a personal, online Q&A with a member of the WWE Elite Squad (specific talent to be chosen at the discretion of Sponsor) via Internet video connection for up to one (1) hour. Grand Prize to be provided at a date/time in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Grand Prize Winner must provide technology to permit Internet video connection (including, without limitation, video camera, Internet access, computing device and Apple Facetime, Citrix Webex, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Microsoft Skype/Teams software as directed by Sponsor). Grand Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses are included in the Grand Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize Winner. Grand Prize must occur within one (1) year of award or Grand Prize will be forfeited and no further or alternative compensation will be provided. FMV of Grand Prize is priceless.

Grand Prize may not be substituted, transferred or redeemed for cash, except by Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute similar prize of comparable or greater value in its sole discretion.

GENERAL CONDITIONS. Contestants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding on all matters relating to this Contest. By entering, Contestants release and hold harmless Sponsor and each of its parent companies, Mattel Inc., subsidiaries, affiliates, representatives, promotion, advertising and online technology agencies, Twitter, Instagram, prize suppliers and all others associated with the development or execution of this Contest and each of their respective owners, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, contractors and agents (the “Released Parties”) from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with participation in this Contest or acceptance, use, misuse or nonuse of any prize or parts thereof (including activity or travel related thereto), including, without limitation, liability for death, personal injury, damage or loss of any kind, and from liability to any other persons relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with this Contest The Released Parties do not make any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the use of any prize, including, without limitation, quality, merchantability, and fitness for a particular purpose. Further, no responsibilities are accepted for any additional expenses, omissions, delays, re-routing, or acts of any government or authority, of if the Contest cannot take place or if the Prize cannot be awarded due to acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism. Sponsor reserves the right to modify this Contest in any way it deems necessary or appropriate and to cancel this Contest if it deems necessary or appropriate.

INTERNET. The use of any automated launching or entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that permits the participant to automatically register and/or enter repeatedly is prohibited. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest for any reason. Should this Contest be terminated, Sponsor reserves the right to select the Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the action requiring such termination. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, garbled or misdirected entries or for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or telephone lines, computer on-line systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or entry to be received by Sponsor on account of technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Contest or downloading any materials in this Contest. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

DATA COLLECTION. All personal information submitted in relation to the Contest will be handled in accordance with applicable privacy laws, these Official Rules, and the privacy policy of Sponsor which may be found at https://www.wwe.com/page/privacy-policy. The name of the Grand Prize Winner will be made available as provided for below.

LIST OF WINNERS. For the name of the Grand Prize Winner, available after June 5, 2020, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WWE 2020 #EliteSquad Contest, WWE Sweepstakes Fulfillment, 1241 East Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902. Requests must be received by August 31, 2020.

DISPUTES. Contestants agree that this Contest is governed solely by the laws of the State of Connecticut. Any claims arising out of the Contest shall be governed solely by Connecticut law and may be brought only in a federal or state court in Connecticut. If any provisions of these Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, CONTESTANT AGREES THAT: (1) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (2) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, INCLUDING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THIS CONTEST, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES; AND (3) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL CONTESTANT BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN AWARDS FOR, AND CONTESTANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL AND CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN FOR ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES, AND ANY AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED.

SPONSOR. This Contest is sponsored by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. 1241 East Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902. All inquiries regarding the Contest should be directed to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

© World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. WWE is a registered trademark of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Contest is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Contest. This Contest may be advertised on social media sites/platforms, but this Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, such social media sites/platforms (such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook).