WWE’s first full-time female referee caps off whirlwind and emotional week

It’s been a whirlwind — and history-making — past few days for Jessika Carr.

First, she bid NXT an emotional farewell Wednesday following her final event as a referee for the black-and-gold brand.

Two days later the first full-time female official in WWE history made her SmackDown debut. Afterward Carr found her parents, who made the trip to the show in Fayetteville, N.C., to surprise her. They were dressed in matching referee shirts, to boot.

Carr capped the events Saturday by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram directed at her younger self.

“There’s so much more to do,” she wrote. “Let’s have some fun and enjoy this ride.”