WWE Raw preview, Oct. 21, 2019: Rollins discusses setting The Firefly Fun House ablaze

Seth Rollins will discuss burning down The Firefly Fun House, Ric Flair will select his final team member for the 5-on-5 showdown between Team Flair and Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel, The Street Profits will have backup with them to take on The O.C. and more.

Seth Rollins to discuss burning down The Firefly Fun House

Article continues below ...

Universal Champion Seth Rollins has been burning it down metaphorically in the ring for years now as one of WWE’s top Superstars, but he took his moniker to a literal level last week, setting The Firefly Fun House ablaze.

After escalating his issue with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in fiery fashion ahead of their Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Rollins is set to address his actions live on Raw.

Tune in this Monday night to hear what The Beastslayer has to say.

Flair to name final member of Team Flair for WWE Crown Jewel

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have almost filled out their respective teams ahead of the massive 5-on-5 Team Hogan vs. Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel, but one spot still remains.

Flair will reveal the final selection for his squad live on this Monday’s Raw. Not likely to be outdone by The Hulkster picking Roman Reigns as his captain this past Friday on SmackDown to join teammates Ali, Shorty G, Ricochet and Rusev, rest assured that “The Nature Boy” will respond with a worthy counterstrike. Already reperesenting Flair are captain Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Who will be the final Superstar to join Team Flair? Tune into Raw this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

The Street Profits challenge The O.C. with a mystery friend in their corner

The O.C. landed the first shot in a new turf war with The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will have their chance to respond this Monday — and they’re bringing backup.

They crossed paths backstage last week, with The O.C. ostensibly excited to welcome one of Raw’s newest tag teams to the roster after the WWE Draft. However, it proved to be little more than a ruse, ending in a savage beatdown that has become synonymous with the red brand’s resident bullies.

Now, The Street Profits are set to make their Raw in-ring debuts against the team of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson with United States Champion AJ Styles, and The O.C. won’t be able to rely on the numbers game this time around with Ford & Dawkins being joined by a mystery friend.

Check out Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see who has aligned themselves with The Sultans of Swag!

Sin Cara returns to Raw against Andrade

Some were surprised by USA Network’s selection of Andrade and Zelina Vega to close out the first round of the WWE Draft, but they provided immediate return on investment last week with an impressive win over Ali.

Sin Cara, who returns to the red brand after being drafted last week, will look to stifle the hot start to Andrade’s Raw tenure when they meet in one-on-one action.

Be sure to watch Raw this Monday night at 8/7 C to see who reigns supreme in this matchup between two of WWE’s most dynamic competitors.

Rey Mysterio to appear live on Raw

Rey Mysterio will make his first appearance on Raw since being selected in last week’s WWE Draft.

Having evened the odds after his brutal assault last month at the hands of Brock Lesnar by bringing in Cain Velasquez — who will challenge for The Beast’s WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel — what is next on the agenda for The Ultimate Underdog?