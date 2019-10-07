WWE Raw: Oct. 7, 2019

Tonight, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will address his issues with Braun Strowman via an open mic. Plus, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will battle WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in a Champions Showcase and much more. Don’t miss Raw when it airs tonight at 8/7 C live on USA Network.

Natalya and Lacey Evans to battle in Last Woman Standing Match

Clearly, Natalya and Lacey Evans are going to battle until one of them simply can’t stand anymore — so we might as well make it official. With their series tied at two wins apiece, The Queen of Harts and The Sassy Southern Belle will cap off their rivalry with a Last Woman Standing Match this Monday on Raw. Whichever woman incapacitates her foe for a count of 10 will win the bout. Tune in at 8/7 C to see who emerges as the final victor in this long-running rivalry.

Team Hogan’s Rusev to battle Team Flair’s Orton in Raw opener

The battle lines have already been drawn for WWE Crown Jewel’s blockbuster 10-Man Tag Team Match between Team Hogan and Team Flair, and tonight’s Raw will see the two sides square off in their first skirmish. Team Flair captain Randy Orton will take on Team Hogan’s heavy hitter, Rusev, in a match that will open the show. On paper, Rusev has the clear power advantage over The Apex Predator, but considering that both Superstars are coming off remarkably different weeks — Orton defeated Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell, and Rusev’s wife Lana has seemingly found new comfort in the arms of Bobby Lashley — the time seems ripe for an unexpected conclusion.

“Miz TV” welcomes special guests Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

In the wake of Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s Hell in a Cell triumph over Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair’s victory over Bayley to capture her tenth Women’s Title, the two Superstars return to Raw at the top of their game as special guests on “Miz TV.”

The last time the Raw Women’s Champion took to the mic was when she joined The Rock in verbally dissecting King Corbin in humiliating fashion on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown. For her part, Charlotte is never afraid to engage in answering the tough questions. What chaos will occur tonight when The Man and The Queen come around to talk to The A-Lister?

The Kabuki Warriors to face Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in a Champions Showcase

The Kabuki Warriors are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but these probably aren’t The Kabuki Warriors you’ve come to know and love. After Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross all but questioned their abilities, Asuka & Kairi Sane tapped into the Japanese greats of the past, winning the bout thanks to a spray of green mist from The Empress of Tomorrow that helped put Cross down for three.

Mist or not, Asuka & Sane have taken possession of the gold. And, with it, have been given a chance to show their mettle off right out of the gate. Tonight, they will go head-to-head with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a Champions Showcase.

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to battle The Viking Raiders

After enlisting the assistance of Braun Strowman against The O.C. at Hell in a Cell last night, The Viking Raiders will now step up to the face a new challenger when they go head-to-head against Raw Tag Team Champion Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match.

