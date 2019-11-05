WWE Raw: Nov. 4, 2019

Live results for the Nov. 4, 2019, edition of Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar arrives on Raw to “hunt down” Rey Mysterio

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Say what you will about Brock Lesnar, but he is a man of his word. The Beast Incarnate said he was quitting SmackDown to come to Raw and find Rey Mysterio, and in defiance of the boardroom warriors who drafted him, he did just that. Lesnar — WWE Championship around his waist and Paul Heyman at his side — opened Raw with the news that the red brand had “absorbed” his contract and that he was going “hunting” for Mysterio, who embarrassed Lesnar with a torrent of chair swings following The Beast’s submission victory over Cain Velasquez last week. As for the legal entanglements of his client’s jump, Heyman dispelled with the red tape via a simple: “Brock Lesnar is entitled to do whatever the hell he wants to do.”

So, with Lesnar having set up shop in his new digs, it was time for business. “Somebody knows where Rey Mysterio is,” Heyman said, warning that The Conqueror wasn’t above putting hands on every man in the audience to force that person to reveal the whereabouts of The Ultimate Underdog. As it turned out, Mysterio found him, attacking Lesnar with a pipe after he laid waste to commentator Dio Maddin (plus some overmatched backstage employees). Mysterio even managed to leave Lesnar down by charging The Conqueror with the WWE Title itself. That was no accident, too, as Mysterio declared later in the night that he would repay Lesnar’s attacks on his family by coming after that which was most important to him: The WWE Championship. All in all, Mysterio can call this night an unmitigated win, and one that carries as much symbolic weight as it does literal: Heyman loves to to insist that Lesnar is entitled to do whatever he wants; count Rey among the very few Superstars who have managed to prove otherwise.

Charlotte & Natalya upset The Kabuki Warriors on Raw

This team of Charlotte Flair & Natalya might have some legs to it. One week after scoring a victory as an impromptu pairing, the two former SmackDown Women’s Champions earned a win over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. While that isn’t exactly an upset on its face, there is something to be said for the manner in which the two Queens won the match. Flair and Natalya fought their way to an old-school, come-from-behind grinder that saw Natalya lock Asuka in the Sharpshooter to score a rare submission victory over The Empress of Tomorrow.

Many will rush to anoint Charlotte & Natalya as champions-in-waiting after this, and that’s certainly a possibility. But the locker room is full of women who thought they were ready for the champions and found out otherwise. The road to the title is long, but consider this a promising beginning.

Buddy Murphy extends win streak by defeating Cedric Alexander

A few weeks in, and Buddy Murphy is looking like Raw’s biggest late-round steal in the WWE Draft. The onetime Best Kept Secret impressed once again in action on Raw, this time against fellow former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander in a rematch of Murphy’s Raw debut two weeks ago. The result was no different than round one despite an inspired effort by Cedric — a Superstar, who, if we’re being honest, isn’t far behind Murphy right now, but was severely hamstrung by an injury to his left wrist.

Alexander hung tough even with the one hand available to him, turning to his legs with a suicide dive-plancha one-two. But he paused to admire his handiwork at a crucial junction rather than finishing the job, and Murphy capitalized with a leaping knee to the back and Murphy’s Law to bring things to a close.

Seth Rollins to address Universal Title loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins’ rivalry with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt ended in decisive — and dispiriting — fashion when the two-time Universal Champion was downed by his monstrous foe at WWE Crown Jewel and relieved of the title he had chased and protected for the better part of a year. With the title now in the SmackDown orbit and beyond Rollins’ reach, fans have been wondering what the embattled former champion will have to say in the wake of a tumultuous, controversial month. Tonight, he’ll have the chance to do just that, as the two-time titleholder will address the WWE Universe in the wake of his loss. And, given that Rollins has been transparent about his feelings both in front of and behind the curtain over the last 30 days, it’s safe to say this will be a must-see.

Will NXT attempt to take over Raw?

As the three-way battle for brand supremacy looms at Survivor Series, a weakened SmackDown roster was routed by a platoon of NXT Superstars led by NXT Champion Adam Cole, who successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan in Friday night’s main event. Logic assumes that the black-and-gold brand will attempt to mount a similar offensive against Monday Night Raw, but with Raw’s entire roster in the building, will the Full Sail soldiers have the manpower to achieve a repeat of Friday night’s takeover? Tune in to Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network, to find out.