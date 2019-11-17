WWE Raw: Nov. 18, 2019

Seth Rollins will wager his captain’s spot on Team Raw for Survivor Series when he talks on Andrade. Additionally, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will team up again with longtime rival Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio will appear live six days before challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair set to team up on Raw

Despite falling short of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, Becky Lynch isn’t quite giving up on her dream to revive the legend of Becky Two Belts. This Monday, The Man will once again team with Charlotte Flair, her partner in last week’s ill-fated title bid. And after showing surprising chemistry with her longtime rival, The Man will once again pair up with The Queen.

Their first outing was enough of a success to warrant a second teaming, and while their opponents have yet to be announced, the possibility is a tantalizing one for both Superstars. Not only could Becky Two Belts return to the fold, but a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title could make Charlotte only the second Superstar to record the Women’s Grand Slam (Raw Women’s Title, SmackDown Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Title and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship). In other words, history is in play for both.

Rey Mysterio will appear live on Raw six days before challenging Brock Lesnar

Rey Mysterio has been relatively quiet since hobbling Brock Lesnar with a pipe and challenging The Beast to a WWE Championship Match at Survivor Series. But The Ultimate Underdog will surge back into the forefront this Monday when he appears live just six days before his monumental opportunity. Whatever he has to say will surely be worth hearing as Survivor Series approaches … and, of course, there’s always the possibility that Lesnar isn’t far behind.

Tune in to Raw this Monday for the final lead-up to the Survivor Series pay-per-view, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Ryder & Hawkins earn Raw Tag Title Match after international victory

A Triple Threat victory at WWE Live in Mannheim, Germany, has led to a golden opportunity for Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins that could shift the balance of not only Raw, but Survivor Series as well.

After defeating The O.C. and The Street Profits in a match at the Live Event, Ryder & Hawkins will get their big chance when they challenge reigning champs The Viking Raiders this Monday on Raw.

To say the fan favorite former champs face a tall order is an understatement. Erik & Ivar remain undefeated in traditional tag team action, most recently knocking off former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. But Ryder & Hawkins’ persistence speaks for itself, as does recent history. The all-champions’ Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series has already been upended thanks to The New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Title victory against The Revival, and it’s not out of the question for Ryder & Hawkins to (again) defy the odds and (again) change the complexion of next Sunday’s battle for brand supremacy.

Tune in to Raw to see who heads to Survivor Series as Raw Tag Team Champions, this Monday live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Natalya takes on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka

Not everyone can boast that they submitted Asuka in the middle of the ring, but two weeks ago, Natalya did just that. And while The Queen of Harts missed out on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match she seemed headed toward last week, she’ll get a chance to face off with The Empress of Tomorrow one-on-one come Monday. Given that Natalya owns an emphatic victory over Asuka, it’s safe to say she holds an early mental advantage going into the match. Of course, Kairi Sane’s presence is likely to complicate the proceedings. As good as Natalya is, there simply aren’t two of her.