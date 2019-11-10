WWE Raw: Nov. 11, 2019

Seth Rollins’ Raw teammates will be revealed ahead of Survivor Series, while Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will address her upcoming Triple Threat Match and The Kabuki Warriors are set to defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Becky Lynch set to open Raw and address match at Survivor Series

Article continues below ...

Becky Lynch is no stranger to high-profile Triple Threat Matches, and she’s ready to address the WWE Universe ahead of the upcoming showdown at Survivor Series.

The Man will open Raw this week to discuss the upcoming battle with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades confronted Lynch last week; will she take this opportunity to send another message to the Raw Women’s Champion?

Catch Raw on Monday at 8/7 C on the USA Network to see what The Man has in store for her Survivor Series opponents.

Kabuki Warriors set to put their titles on the line

Eschewing their manager and showcasing a new, more sinister edge, The Kabuki Warriors have been more dangerous than ever in their rise to the top of WWE’s Women’s Tag Team division.

One team will have a chance to end their buzz saw-like run when they put the Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line this Monday on Raw.

Knocking off Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross last month to win the titles, Asuka & Kairi Sane bid farewell to Paige as their manager shortly thereafter in unceremonious fashion when The Empress of Tomorrow blinded her with green mist.

With The Kabuki Warriors employing this unapologetic side to find success, who will step up to challenge for the championship this Monday — and will they be able to seize the opportunity? Find out Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Lana set to make a shocking confession

The salacious spectacle playing out between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has left the WWE Universe stunned at every twist and turn, with no one able to predict what’s next.

That figures to continue with Lana set to unveil a shocking confession this Monday night.

The Ravishing Russian already shook the audience two weeks ago with allegations that Rusev committed infidelity long before her current affair with Lashley. Tensions only escalated last week when The All Mighty’s apparent injury was simply a setup to inflict more punishment on The Bulgarian Brute.

Witness what’s next for this lascivious love triangle on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.