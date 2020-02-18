WWE Raw, Feb. 17, 2020 results: The Viper gets medieval on Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy to battle Randy Orton in No Holds Barred Match.

Randy Orton finishes what he started against Matt Hardy

WASHINGTON STATE — We may never understand why Randy Orton attacked Edge and now, Matt Hardy. Twice. But we know this: He is sorry for it.

Hardy wasn’t cleared to compete in the announced No Holds Barred Match with Orton but defiantly confronted him anyway, waving a steel chair and demanding The Viper “finish” him. The Apex Predator joylessly granted the request, RKOing Hardy before turning the chair against the legendary Superstar in an attack that culminated with two one-man Con-Chair-Tos against the steel steps.

Prior to the horror show, Orton finally addressed his attacks on both Hardy, who he claimed to respect, and Edge, who he insisted he loved, in what was perhaps the most surprising development of the encounter. “I am sorry,” he said, without elaborating. “I am truly sorry.” He apologized after the vicious assault, too, screaming that he was sorry at Hardy’s limp body before stalking off to the locker room. For all the difference it made, at least we got that.

Aleister Black goes toe-to-toe with Erick Rowan

We should know by now that Aleister Black is not a man who makes idle threats, and yet it was still somewhat surprising to see the former NXT Champion not just hang with the monstrous Erick Rowan but defeat him in decisive fashion.

Rowan, of course, didn’t make it easy for Black; the big man’s opponents in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match should be sweating right about now. Nevertheless, The Dutch Destroyer countered Rowan’s fists with knees and feet, narrowly escaping the Iron Claw and dropping Rowan with a pair of Black Masses when one didn’t quite get the job done. Black’s endgame still remains somewhat unclear, as he had nothing to say after this victory. Then again, it certainly seems like he said all he needed to in the ring.

Flair promises to “humble” Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

So, it’s official. Charlotte Flair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania in a historic showcase for the title The Queen helped make famous. And, if you ask Flair, she’s never gotten the proper credit for that: As Charlotte stated on Raw in an address that was half victory lap for jumping Rhea at NXT TakeOver: Portland and half mission statement for The Road to WrestleMania, she sees Ripley as reaping the benefits of her hard work.

That work, Flair claimed, took NXT from a “warehouse” to WWE’s third brand and put the NXT Women’s Title on the map. As far as Charlotte’s concerned, Rhea’s challenge is little more than misplaced entitlement, and for all The Nightmare’s skills, Charlotte is facing her not as a way to downplay the champion’s accomplishments, but simply to remind Ripley whose shadow she’s standing in, and who made the title WrestleMania-worthy in the first place.

R-Truth channels John Cena in 24/7 Title Triple Threat Match

R-Truth made the 24/7 Championship famous through a series of increasingly zany wins and losses. Mojo Rawley tried to revolutionize it by becoming the first-ever fighting 24/7 Champion. Riddick Moss seems to be staking out a middle ground, and surprisingly, it’s working for him.

The current champion, having narrowly escaped an ambush at the Funko factory, defeated both Truth and Mojo in a Triple Threat to retain his title, pinning Mojo to win the match (there’s the fight) and escaping Truth’s frantic attempts to catch him in the aftermath. While Moss remained out of reach, however, Truth (who channeled “childhood hero” John Cena with a Five-Knuckle Shuffle during the match) merrily dropped Mojo as a final note to the confrontation, a reminder of sorts as to who sets the pace in the 24/7 chase, whether he holds the title or not.

