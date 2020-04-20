WWE Raw: April 20, 2020

Last week, Raw came to a shocking conclusion when Seth Rollins blindsided WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with a vicious attack that culminated in two devastating Stomps. What will be the fallout of The Monday Night Messiah’s ruthless assault on The Scottish Psychopath? Find out on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Mysterio and Murphy battle for a Money in the Bank berth

Murphy has turned his fortunes around since pledging his loyalty to Seth Rollins, but can he parlay it into a berth in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match? He’ll have to get by the legendary Rey Mysterio first.

The two will face off for the first time ever tonight on Raw with a potentially career-changing opportunity on the line. Will Murphy find his way into the high-stakes bout, or will The Master of the 619 compete for Money in the Bank for the first time in nine years?

Will Black or Theory find themselves one step closer to a title opportunity?

No one has been able to slow Aleister Black’s path of dominance since he came to Raw, but if anyone’s up to the task, it might be blue-chipper Austin Theory. The Dutch Destroyer will go one-on-one with Theory tonight on Raw for the first time ever in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match.

All Day has surged onto the Monday night scene like a rocket since Zelina Vega brought him into the fold, while Black has been knocking foes’ lights out since joining Team Red last year. Which Superstar will prevail and compete in their first Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Can Crews find his breakout moment against MVP?

Often showcasing unbridled yet untapped potential since joining WWE, Apollo Crews is still seeking his breakout moment. Might the Money in the Bank Ladder Match be exactly the opportunity that allows Crews to take his game to the next level?

Conversely, MVP — a veteran of three Money in the Bank Matches — likely won’t show any mercy with a chance to use Crews as a steppingstone toward a career renaissance.

Watch Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to see if Crews can finally break through, or if MVP’s veteran savvy is too much for him to overcome.