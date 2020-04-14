WWE Raw: April 13, 2020

Monday Night Raw will play host to a trio of qualifying matches for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, including Asuka vs. Ruby Riott.

Andrade steps to McIntyre with Champion vs. Champion challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Once upon a time, Drew McIntyre came back after years in the wilderness and fought his way to becoming NXT Champion … and then, Andrade came along and took the title. The WWE Champion hasn’t forgotten any of that, so when Andrade and Zelina Vega reared their heads on Raw looking for a fight, they didn’t have to push too hard to get a “yes.”

Granted, it’s unclear whether McIntyre thinks of Andrade as a “deserving” opponent, but given their shared past, it’s not hard to see why McIntyre agreed to a Champion vs. Champion Match. If his goal is to rewrite history, this is as good a chance as he’s ever going to get to pay back the man who hampered his rise. And if Andrade is looking to repeat history, this is as good a chance as he’ll get to do that, too.

Asuka earns her way to first Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships seems to have done little to slow Asuka down these days. The Empress of Tomorrow looked like her old savage self against Liv Morgan last week and she earned a much more consequential win against Ruby Riott — one that officially entered her into her first Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

And judging by what she did to Ruby Riott, this first-timer is going to be a problem. The former leader of The Riott Squad (ill-advisedly) demanded “the real Asuka” after The Empress was caught dancing to her theme song and she got what she wanted: Asuka battled back from a deficit to lock Riott in the Asuka Lock for a tapout victory, after which she delivered a frenzied warning to her opponents. Good luck to everyone else, for they will need it.

Aleister Black and Oney Lorcan clash on Raw

Anybody who’s looked at Oney Lorcan’s Twitter feed for five minutes knows the man loves a good scrap, and he doesn’t seem to take it too personally if he loses. Luckily for him on both fronts, he was facing Aleister Black.

The Boston Brawler probably couldn’t have drawn a more vicious opponent for his second Raw match in as many weeks, and to his credit, he more than rose to the occasion in a grueling, competitive bout. Lorcan wisely tried to keep The Dutch Destroyer ensnared in a grappling contest to take away Black’s striking ability, but both eventually abandoned the pretense and started throwing strikes, with Aleister connecting with the deciding Black Mass. It’s the same fate that may well await Austin Theory, whom Black will face next week in a Money in the Bank qualifier — minus, of course, the tweet.

Asuka vs. Riott among Raw’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will begin to take shape on tonight’s Raw, which will play host to a trio of qualifying matches as Superstars vie for a place in the make-or-break bout.

The matches set to occur tonight are Asuka vs. Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler, and Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax. Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to see who punches their ticket to the match that could forever change the winner’s life.