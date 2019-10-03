WWE NXT UK: Oct. 3, 2019

After returning to competition from a longstanding injury, Tegan Nox must prove herself against the hard-hitting NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. Don’t miss NXT UK on its new day, streaming Thursday at 8 BST/3 ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

Piper Niven def. Isla Dawn

Article continues below ...

Piper Niven encountered an extremely tough opponent in Isla Dawn during this week’s NXT UK, and the bout was highlighted by The White Witch’s awesome display of power when she hoisted up her foe and hurled her backward into the canvas. Nevertheless, Niven delivered an earth-shattering headbutt in the final moment, paving the way for her victory with the Michinoku Driver.

In the wake of the triumph, however, Niven suffered a sneak attack by Jinny and Jazzy Gabert during a backstage interview.

Alexander Wolfe def. Saxon Huxley

After a frustrated Ilja Dragunov revealed that he was not medically cleared to compete, Alexander Wolfe appeared on the scene with an intense grin and to volunteer himself to take the Moscow competitor’s place against Saxon Huxley.

In the subsequent contest, Wolfe represented Imperium with vigor and put Huxley away with a German suplex into the powerbomb.

Gallus ambushed Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews

Jack Starz never made it to his scheduled match against Mike Bird, as Gallus’ Wolfgang and Mark Coffey dragged the beaten down competitor through the curtain while his music was playing.

After getting the attention of the WWE Universe, the Scottish faction turned their attention to Bird, calling out “the Godfather of the Welsh wrestling scene” for training NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster.

Wolfgang & Andrews followed up their words with a 2-on-1 assault on their target, triggering Andrews & Webster to the ring in his defense. But as they charged, the titleholders did not notice Joe Coffey hot on their tail. The Iron King took out The Modfather from behind before he got to the ring and opened the door for the destructive faction to lay waste to both NXT Tag Team Champions.

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray def. Tegan Nox

After making a heroic return from an injury that lasted more than 320 days, Tegan Nox was given the opportunity to prove herself in a non-title match against NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Early in the contest, though, Nox tweaked the same knee that she previously injured, a misfortune that was destined to plague her throughout the match.

In the knockdown drag-out slugfest that followed, Nox heroically fought on against the ruthless titleholder with the heart of a lion, matching her opponent’s vicious offense with everything she had and scoring several near-falls. The last of those fall attempts came after she hit the Shiniest Wizard, a maneuver which Ray only survived because she had the presence of mind to hook her foot on the ropes.

Nox would not get another opportunity. For moments later, she accidently kicked the ring post, and Ray capitalized on the mistake with the widow’s peak before driving Nox’s face into the canvas for the three-count.

Tegan Nox to undertake a major test against NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray

Following her heroic return to competition from an injury that lasted more than 320 days, Tegan Nox has been given the opportunity to prove herself in a non-title match against NXT UK Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Plus, Piper Niven will take on Isla Dawn, Ilja Dragunov will lock horns with Saxon Huxley and much more.

Don’t miss NXT UK on its new day, streaming Thursday at 8 BST/3 ET on the award-winning WWE Network.