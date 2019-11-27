WWE NXT UK: Nov. 28, 2019

The Eight-Man Tag Team Match pitting Joe Coffey, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang and Ilja Dragunov against WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel & Alexander Wolfe ended in total madness, Toni Storm returned to add further fury to an already intense race for an NXT UK Women’s Title opportunity and so much more.

Piper Niven def. Jinny; Toni Storm returns

Article continues below ...

In NXT UK’s opening match, Piper Niven climbed into the squared circle seeking retribution on the crafty Jinny. However, both she and The Fashionista were out to prove that they should be the next in line to challenger Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Fueled by such high stakes, the stage was set for a fierce encounter.

In a pivotal moment of the knockdown, drag-out contest, the meddling Jazzy Gabert attempted to interfere, but the tactic caught up with her, and she soon found herself ejected from ringside. Then, in the height of the action the followed, Piper Niven emerged victorious with the earth-shattering Michinoku Driver.

After the bell, Piper called out Kay Lee Ray and made it clear she is coming for her NXT UK Women’s Title. This drew out the Scottish titleholder, who exchanged vicious slaps with Niven before her would-be challenger sent her back out of the ring with authority.

Then, out of nowhere, a returning Toni Storm charged the ringside area and attacked Ray! It was the first time NXT UK has seen her since she lost the title to the current champion at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff!

Ray managed to escape her onslaught, leaving Toni in an awkward stare down with Piper.

Eddie Dennis def. Dereiss Gordon

One week ago, Eddie Dennis made a surprise return in the crowd after an injury forced him to miss eight months, and he took part in a tense handshake with competing Trent Seven.

Returning to the ring this week, The Swansea Savant picked up right where he left off and hit the Severn Bridge and his devastating Neck Stop Driver on one of Seven’s pupils, Dereiss Gordon, for the dominant victory.

Noam Dar def. Ashton Smith

After Noam Dar ran his mouth last week backstage in order to ridicule Ashton Smith’s tag team partner Oliver Carter, Smith challenged The Scottish Supernova to a one-on-one matchup.

Although Smith made an incredible effort throughout the contest, giving his opponent everything he could handle, Dar rose above with a hard-hitting dropkick through the ropes before executing the Nova Roller for the win.

Gallus & Ilja Dragunov vs Imperium ends in bedlam

Gallus and Ilja Dragunov recently joined forces to combat Imperium, resulting in several chaotic brawls between the factions. As a result, NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala made the decision that the dangerous collection of Superstars would settle things in an Eight-Man Tag Team showdown.

In the final moments of the uncontrollable slugfest, order completely broke down between all competitors. As an intense exchange between Alexander Wolfe and Dragunov suddenly spilled into the crowd, Gallus and the three remaining members of Imperium began to slug it out in an uncontrollable brawl, leaving NXT UK in complete chaos as the show concluded.

Gallus & Ilja Dragunov to battle Imperium in 8-Man Tag Team Match

Last week, Alexander Wolfe’s taunted victory over Ilja Dragunov descended into all-out chaos when Gallus once again emerged to engage the full force of Imperium.

Then, moments after NXT UK went off the air, Joe Coffey, NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang and Dragunov continued their conflict with United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Wolfe backstage, prompting NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala to make an incredible 8-Man Tag Team showdown between them.

Plus, Piper Niven will take on Jinny, Ashton Smith will go head to head with Noam Dar and so much more.

Don’t miss NXT UK, this Thursday at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network.