WWE NXT UK: March. 5, 2020

In an explosive NXT United Kingdom Championship Match

main event, The Ring General reigned supreme over “Bomber” Dave Mastiff. Plus, Alexander Wolfe overcame Travis Banks, Ridge Holland defeated Saxon Huxley, and Aoife Valkyrie bested Isla Dawn.

Alexander Wolfe def. Travis Banks

Imperium’s Alexander Wolfe kicked off the latest edition of NXT UK in a knockdown, drag-out bout against Travis Banks, overcoming The Kiwi Buzzsaw with a sit-down powerbomb.

Ridge Holland def. Saxon Huxley

The tough-as-nails Ridge Holland continued his dominant ascension through the ranks of the rising band when he hit Northern Grit to pick up the victory over Saxon Huxley.

Aoife Valkyrie def. Isla Dawn

In the height of a matchup that read like something out of a mythology, Aoife Valkyrie descended upon The White Witch from the top rope and hit Isla Dawn with a leg drop to the back of the head to pick up another huge win.

WALTER def. Dave Mastiff in an NXT United Kingdom Championship Match

For weeks, Dave Mastiff has openly antagonized Imperium, specifically targeting their leader, NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER. With tensions built to a fever pitch, the two mighty warriors finally squared off in an all-out war for the title in this week’s main event.

In the final moments of the epic clash between the titans, WALTER miraculously kicked out of “Bomber’s” Into the Void and delivered a hard shot to his adversary’s throat. The quick strike paved the way for the titleholder to pick up the massive Superstar and send him clashing back down to Earth with a Powerbomb for the hard-fought victory.

