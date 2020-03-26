WWE NXT UK: March 26, 2020

This week on NXT UK, The Kiwi Buzzsaw will attempt to unseat The Irish Ace. Don’t miss all the action of the fastest-growing brand in WWE history, streaming today at 4 ET/8 GMT on WWE Network.

Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

Aoife Valkyrie Nina Samuels

A-Kid Noam Dar

Jordan Devin Travis Banks

Explosive NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Today, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devin will return to action on the fastest-growing brand in WWE history when he battles longtime adversary Travis Banks. Can The Kiwi Buzzsaw end the title reign of The Irish Ace?

Plus, Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter take on Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, Aoife Valkyrie steps onto The Nina Samuels Show, and A-Kid goes head-to-head with Noam Dar.

Don’t miss all the action of NXT UK, streaming today at 4 ET/8 GMT on WWE Network.