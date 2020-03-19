WWE NXT UK: March 19, 2020

“Bomber” Dave Mastiff joins forces with Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews against the full force of the Gallus firm and so much more. Don’t miss NXT UK, today at 4 ET / 8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network.

Brace yourself for a turbulent Six-Man Tag Team Match

Following an altercation at the WWE Performance Center, more than one longstanding rivalry will be renewed when “Bomber” Dave Mastiff joins forces with Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews against Joe Coffey and the NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Plus, Dani Luna looks for retribution against NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, Ridge Holland against Joseph Conners and so much more.

