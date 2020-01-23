WWE NXT UK: Jan. 23, 2020

In the latest NXT UK, Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero, and Travis Banks conquered The Brian Kendrick in a pair of NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Matches. Plus, the new NXT UK Championship gets unveiled, and Gallus put Ilja Dragunov on notice.

WWE United Kingdom Title rebranded as the NXT UK Championship

General Manager Johnny Saint and Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala kicked off the latest edition of NXT UK by revealing that, in recognition of all that the NXT UK brand had accomplished, the WWE United Kingdom Championship was being rebranded as the NXT UK Championship!

Flanked by Imperium, WALTER was on hand to lay claim the newly introduced NXT UK Title and expound on his defeat of Joe Coffey at TakeOver: Blackpool II as well as how he and his dangerous faction will dominate Undisputed ERA at Worlds Collide this Saturday.

Jordan Devlin def. Ligero in an NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4-Way Qualifier

Jordan Devlin once again showed the WWE Universe why you must never bet against The Irish Ace when he used Devlin Side to conquer a very game Ligero and earn a place in World’s Collide’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-Way Match. He will face titleholder Angel Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and whomever won the matchup between Travis Banks and The Brain Kendrick in NXT UK’s main event.

Ilja Dragunov def. Josh Morrel; Gallus’ Joe Coffey put Dragunov on notice

Moments after Ilja Dragunov laid waste to Josh Morrel, Gallus’ Joe Coffey joined him in the squared circle. Because Dragunov’s actions at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II accidently injured Coffey mid-match against United Kingdom Champion WALTER, The Iron King hold him responsible for the loss and made it clear that once Ilja was done with Finn Bálor at Worlds Collide, they will have a score to settle between them.

Travis Banks def. The Brian Kendrick in an NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4-Way Qualifier

In the second qualifying match of the evening, Travis Banks used the Kiwi Crusher to conquer former Cruiserweight Champion The Brain Kendrick and earn the right to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Worlds Collide for the NXT Cruiserweight Title against titleholder Angel Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Jordan Devlin.

