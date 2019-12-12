WWE NXT UK: Dec. 12, 2019

It’s Gallus against Imperium for the gold as NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang battle Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner in this week’s main event. Don’t miss the latest episode of NXT UK, today at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the awarding-winning WWE Network.

Isla Dawn vs. Kay Lee Ray

Trent Seven vs. Michael May

Article continues below ...

Ridge Holland vs. Jack Starz

Mark Coffey & Wolfgang vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

Gallus vs. Imperium in NXT UK Tag Team Championship showdown

In response to a destructive conflict between Gallus and Imperium that has more or less leveled NXT UK for the better part of the fall, United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Joe Coffey met last week in order to negotiate an end to the strife between the two dominant factions. One of the matches put in place as a result of those talks was an NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match pitting Mark Coffey & Wolfgang against Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner in this week’s main event. Will the Scottish duo repel the sacred threat to their kingdom? Or is Imperium destined to add tag team gold to their elite collective?

Plus, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray goes one-on-one with The White Witch Isla Dawn and much more.

Don’t miss the latest episode of NXT UK, today at 3 ET / 8 GMT on the awarding-winning WWE Network.