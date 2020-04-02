WWE NXT UK: April 2, 2020

Twenty of NXT UK’s best Superstars will battle in a highly-anticipated 20-Man Battle Royal for the right to challenge the NXT United Kingdom Champion. Don’t miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET/8 BST on WWE Network.

Kay Lee Ray & Jinny def. Piper Niven & Dani Luna

In the opening matchup, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray joined forces with Jinny against Piper Niven and up-and-comer Dani Luna. In the final moments, The Fashionista neutralized Niven by hurling her into the steel ring steps. She then delivered a hard right to Luna from the apron and paved the way for The Scary Queen of Scots to hit the Gory Bomb on Luna for the victory.

Xia Brookside def. Amale

Come fly with Xia Brookside! After taking some time off to hone her skills at the Performance Center, the daughter of the great Robbie Brookside battled through an injury to her arm and overcame Amale with Broken Wings in a hard-fought contest.

Ilja Dragunov won the NXT UK Championship No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal

In the main event, 20 Superstars competed in a highly-anticipated Battle Royal to determine who would be the next competitor to challenge the NXT UK Champion.

Competitors included Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, Ilja Dragunov, Ridge Holland, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, Alexander Wolfe, Noam Dar, Tyson T-Bone, Dave Mastiff, Kassius Ohno, Travis Banks, Saxon Huxley, Flash Morgan Webster, A-Kid, Kenny Williams, Amir Jordan, Ashton Smith, Oliver Carter and Ligero.

In a total free-for-all filled with great moments, it all came down to Bate against Dragunov. After countering the Tyler Driver ‘97 and flipping the first-ever United Kingdom Champion over the top rope, The Mad Russian hit Tornado Moscow on Bate as he was hanging onto the top rope for dear life and sent him crashing to the ringside floor. Dragunov reigned supreme and earned the right to battle the NXT UK Champion!

