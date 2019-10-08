WWE NXT: Oct. 9, 2019

NXT’s live two-hour premiere on USA was one for the ages, from the shocking returns of Finn Bálor and Tommaso Ciampa to the three thrilling championship battles that had the NXT Universe on the edge of their seats. The action heats up once again this week, with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak putting his title on the line against Lio Rush. The Man of The Hour was impressive in his win over Oney Lorcan to earn the opportunity, but can he overcome the ruthless Philadelphia Stretcher? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA!

How will Finn Bálor’s arrival impact NXT?

Last Wednesday, Finn Bálor shocked the world when he confronted NXT Champion Adam Cole with a simple message: “As of now, Finn Bálor is NXT!”

What does The Extraordinary Man’s arrival mean for the future of the black-and-gold brand? Will he be looking to dethrone Cole and become a two-time NXT Champion?

How will Tommaso Ciampa’s quest to regain the NXT Title continue?

Adam Cole’s night didn’t get any easier after Bálor’s arrival. As the NXT Champion arrived on the scene to celebrate with The Undisputed ERA after Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish’s successful NXT Tag Team Championship defense, the party was cut short by the return of Tommaso Ciampa.

Unlike Bálor, The Blackheart had nothing to say upon his return from neck surgery. Instead, he slowly paced around Cole, his eyes locked on the championship he had to forfeit because of his injuries. Will Ciampa’s quest to reclaim “Goldie” continue this week?

Can anyone stop Shayna Baszler?

Despite a spirited effort from Candice LeRae, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler retained her title in a thrilling battle.

As The Submission Magician’s reign rapidly approaches the one-year mark, will a new challenger emerge to try and dethrone The Queen of Spades? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!