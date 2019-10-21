WWE NXT: Oct. 23, 2019

After The Undisputed ERA took out The Velveteen Dream and NXT General Manager William Regal made Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic’s rubber match a battle to determine NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong’s next challenger, Strong attempted to take matters into his own hands. The champion interfered in the battle, attacking both Superstars to ensure there would be no victor. Regal, however, was ready to make sure Strong’s title would be on the line. Therefore, Strong will defend the NXT North American Title against both Lee and Dijakovic this week on NXT. Can he fend off both titanic challengers? Find out this Wednesday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

How is Finn Bálor’s past his future?

Since his surprise return to NXT, Finn Bálor has been a man of few words. And when he has spoken, The Extraordinary Man has left the NXT Universe asking more questions — like he did last Wednesday, when he said, “Next week, my future will be my past.”

Just what did Finn Bálor mean by that?

Can Pete Dunne deal with both Damian Priest and Killian Dain?

Last week on NXT, Pete Dunne was out for payback on Damian Priest, but found himself on the losing end of the battle after The Archer of Infamy hit The BruiserWeight with a low blow. After the match, Dunne made it clear that Priest has his attention.

However, Priest is not the only Superstar Dunne has to worry about. Before his main-event showdown with Priest, Dunne locked eyes with Killian Dain, who had just demolished Boa. After some jaw jacking between the two, Dain seemingly made the error of pointing a finger at Dunne, as The BruiserWeight snapped his digits in a split second. The Beast of Belfast had to be restrained from going after Dunne during the ensuing commercial break.

How will Pete Dunne handle his search for retribution on Priest, along with his newfound enmity with Dain? Find out on WWE NXT, live this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!