WWE NXT: Oct. 2, 2019

WWE NXT makes its live, two-hour premiere this Wednesday on USA Network, and it could not be more action-packed. After Matt Riddle locked him in an armbar out of nowhere last week, Adam Cole will put his NXT Championship on the line against The Original Bro. Plus, Candice LeRae looks to end the dominant reign of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits set out to end NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA’s prophecy of gold prematurely. Don’t miss a second of the action during NXT’s live, two-hour premiere on USA Network, this Wednesday at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption!

Can Candice LeRae dethrone Shayna Baszler?

Candice LeRae defeated four other Superstars in a thrilling Fatal 5-Way Match two weeks ago to earn the right to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler on this week’s edition of NXT.

The champion, who has been dominant since winning the title last October, is extremely confident heading into her latest defense. LeRae, however, is not afraid of The Submission Magician, and is out to bring Baszler’s reign to an end. Can Tenacious C claim the NXT Women’s Title, or will Baszler continue to reign supreme?

Undisputed ERA to defend NXT Tag Team Titles against Street Profits

The Street Profits will get a chance to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Championship from The Undisputed ERA this Wednesday, when they challenge Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly for the titles live on USA Network.

Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford have made no bones about the fact that they were coming back for the titles since their defeat on Aug. 28. NXT General Manager William Regal made the rematch official on Twitter.

Will The Street Profits bring The Undisputed ERA’s reign with all of NXT’s titles to an abrupt end, or will Fish & O’Reilly show that the future of NXT is indeed undisputed?

Johnny Gargano goes one-on-one with Shane Thorne

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will make his USA Network debut this Wednesday, when he takes on “The Worst” Shane Thorne.

Ever since he was left out of the NXT Breakout Tournament, Thorne has been on a crusade to make sure the spotlight shines on him, going so far as to claim that Johnny Wrestling was taking up his time and needed to “take a walk” from the black-and-gold brand.

In response, Gargano dropped Thorne with a superkick and declared that he is NXT “for life.” Will Thorne take the spotlight, or will Gargano show that he is still one of NXT’s top Superstars?

The Velveteen Dream Experience comes to USA Network

His Purple Highness is returning to USA Network this Wednesday, and it will certainly be an experience.

“The Velveteen Dream Experience” is coming to NXT, and there’s no telling what the vainglorious Superstar has in store. How will The Velveteen Dream bounce back from losing the NXT North American Championship to Roderick Strong? Find out this Wednesday, during NXT’s two-hour premiere on USA Network, airing live with limited commercial interruption at 8/7 C!