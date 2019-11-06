WWE NXT: Nov. 6, 2019

NXT has certainly made its presence felt over the past week with wild takeovers of Raw and SmackDown. With Triple H rousing the troops, the black-and-gold army has stood tall. But as Survivor Series and the battle for brand supremacy draws near, will NXT face any retaliation for its actions? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

What will be the fallout of NXT’s Raw and SmackDown takeovers?

With shocking takeovers of Raw and SmackDown, NXT has been at the forefront of the WWE Universe.

It all began on Friday Night SmackDown when NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox and Bianca Belair all made their presence felt by brutalizing the blue brand roster, while NXT Champion Adam Cole made quite possibly the biggest impact with his shocking title retention over Daniel Bryan.

But one night of chaos wasn’t enough for Triple H and the black-and-gold brand’s Superstars, as they took over Raw on Monday. Baszler confronted one of her Survivor Series opponents, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, while the rest of the NXT roster ambushed Team Red, capped off in a wild brawl at Raw’s conclusion.

With NXT having caught both of its rival brands off-guard, will they face any retaliation at Full Sail University?

Will Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley add to their WarGames squads?

Last Wednesday, after a melee following the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, NXT General Manager William Regal announced the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match.

Baszler and Ripley have been named captains of the two teams who will enter the unforgiving structure. Could we start to find out who will join their respective sides as this historic battle draws near?

How will Tommaso Ciampa’s war continue?

After chasing off The Undisputed ERA last week on NXT, Tommaso Ciampa declared that his quest to reclaim the NXT Championship would have to be put on hold, as he was going to war.

While Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish did not look thrilled about the prospect of war with Ciampa, it was not exactly clear what The Blackheart meant. Could we find out what Ciampa has planned? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!