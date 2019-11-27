WWE NXT: Nov. 27, 2019

Tommaso Ciampa interrupted The Undisputed ERA and was confronted by Finn Bálor

Tommaso Ciampa has refocused his attention on reclaiming “Goldie,” but he’s not the only one with his eyes on Adam Cole’s NXT Championship. Finn Bálor made that loud and clear.

Determined to bask in the limelight on a victory lap for NXT’s monumental Survivor Series triumph, The Undisputed ERA kicked off NXT by interrupting the roster’s ringside victory celebration.

Article continues below ...

Opting instead for a self-congratulatory address, Cole and his allies took credit for the black-and-gold brand’s success while running down their fellow Superstars — not to mention the fans.

Ciampa, flanked by Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Matt Riddle, had seen enough gloating. The Blackheart announced his plans to resume his pursuit of the NXT Title, but that drew Bálor’s arrival — and his declaration that he stands in the way of any championship opportunity for Ciampa.

With a matchup between Ciampa and Bálor formally set for later in the evening, it begged the question: Was NXT’s newly returned “Prince” standing in solidarity with Cole and company? Or was Bálor fueled by other motivations?

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA def. Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic

After suffering their defeat in TakeOver: WarGames’ eponymous main event, it seemed that The Undisputed ERA’s title reigns might be running on borrowed time. But in the case of the NXT Tag Team Championships at least, they found a way to flip the hourglass Wednesday — even in the face of injury.

The Undisputed ERA retained their titles against the team of Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic, despite Roderick Strong needing to step into the match early on as an injury replacement for Bobby Fish.

Lee & Dijakovic brought the Full Sail crowd to their feet later with a scintillating sequence. First, Dijakovic toppled both Strong & O’Reilly at ringside with an awe-inspiring springboard senton from the top rope.

That action drew Adam Cole down the ramp moments later, but he was blindsided by a shoulder block from Lee that sent The Panama City Playboy soaring over the barricade into a group of fans.

With both The Limitless Superstar and Dijakovic shocked by the spectacle in front of them, Strong & O’Reilly were able to gather their bearings and take down The Rare Breed back in the ring with a lightning-quick high-low combination for the victory.

Though the events certainly diverged from The Undisputed ERA’s blueprint for victory, they once again left no doubt about their championship mettle.

Mansoor def. Shane Thorne

Mansoor’s remarkable roll is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Having already staked out an impressive collection of victories — including winning the largest Battle Royal in WWE history earlier this year and knocking off Cesaro last month — the 24-year-old’s potential appears to know no bounds.

WWE’s first Saudi Arabian-born Superstar picked up another victory Wednesday on NXT, this time defeating Shane Thorne in one-on-one competition.

It didn’t come easy, either, with Mansoor having to overcome a disadvantage borne from a clever counter by “The Worst.” Thorne caught Mansoor’s attempted tope suicida, instead hitting a back suplex on the outside ring mats.

Mansoor’s second bid at an aerial attack was successful, however, and he dropped Thorne with a slingshot neckbreaker moments later to secure the win.

Candice LeRae def. Dakota Kai via disqualification

Dakota Kai has escaped atonement for her sins — at least for now.

tapping into the never-before-seen viciousness she first displayed at TakeOver: WarGames.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush def. Akira Tozawa

If Lio Rush’s mind is still squarely on Angel Garza, it doesn’t seem to be slowing him down in the ring one bit.

The Man of The Hour successfully defended his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa on Wednesday, answering every move The Stamina Monster had in store for him.

Rhea Ripley confronted Shayna Baszler after Xia Li def. Vanessa Borne

Finn Bálor def. Tommaso Ciampa

For weeks, the WWE Universe — and The Undisputed ERA, for the matter — wondered if Finn Bálor was in cahoots with Adam Cole.

“The Prince” finally delivered an answer: a resounding no.

Balor only for hismelf, further complicating the pecking order for Cole’s NXT Championship that Ciampa has trained his sights on since returning.

Tommaso Ciampa takes on Finn Bálor

Can The Blackheart defeat Finn Bálor and get back on track toward the NXT Championship?