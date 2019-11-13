WWE NXT: Nov. 13, 2019

As NXT TakeOver: WarGames rapidly approaches, the stakes are high. The advantage in the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match will be hanging in the balance tomorrow, as Mia Yim of Team Ripley and Io Shirai of Team Baszler clash in a Ladder Match. Who will put their team one step ahead in the brutal double cages of WarGames? Find out tomorrow on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA!

Will Killian Dain still be on the warpath?

Last Wednesday, Pete Dunne got a measure of payback on Damian Priest with his submission victory, but quickly discovered that Killian Dain was out to end their “unfinished business.” The Archer of Infamy also found himself in Dain’s line of fire, as The Beast of Belfast crushed him against the ring stairs, putting Priest on the NXT injury report.

Is Dain satisfied, or will he be out to cause more carnage?

Will the takeovers continue?

As the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series draws closer, the bad blood between NXT, Raw and SmackDown is getting worse by the day. The latest salvos were fired when Shayna Baszler arrived to cost Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Imperium answered the challenge of Seth Rollins.

Will anyone from Team Red or Team Blue step into the NXT Arena to send a pre-Survivor Series message? Find out live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!