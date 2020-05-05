WWE NXT: May 6, 2020

Adam Cole escaped with the NXT Title following a chaotic victory over The Velveteen Dream, while Charlotte Flair remained NXT Women’s Champion after getting herself disqualified against Io Shirai before suffering the wrath of Rhea Ripley. Elsewhere, Karrion Kross and Scarlett turned heads in their NXT debut, while Kushida and Akira Tozawa picked up wins in Interim NXT Cruiserweigiht Title Tournament action.

WWE NXT results: May 6, 2020

Johnny Gargano def. Dominik Dijakovic

The new attitude of NXT’s resident power couple was on full display with Candice LeRae getting involved in this bout multiple times, including a distraction that allowed husband Johnny Gargano to remove the top turnbuckle. Johnny Wrestling later countered Dominik Dijakovic’s powerbomb attempt, sending The Rare Breed face-first into the exposed steel and making him a sitting duck for Gargano’s slingshot DDT known as One Final Beat.

Akira Tozawa def. Jack Gallagher in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group B Match

Akira Tozawa is in full control of his own destiny in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. The Stamina Monster knocked off Jack Gallagher with a top-rope senton to remain Group B’s only unbeaten competitor at 2-0.

Chelsea Green def. Xia Li

Is The Robert Stone Brand poised to add a new client? Chelsea Green defeated Xia Li thanks in part to Aliyah, who has had her issues with Xia Li. Afterward, Stone extended a hand to Aliyah, begging the question if they would be doing business together in a more official capacity in the future.

Karrion Kross def. Leon Ruff

Karrion Kross’ highly anticipated NXT in-ring debut was as destructive as promised. With the sinister Scarlett at his side, Kross made a striking entrance that was eclipsed only by his sheer malice. He immediately flattened Leon Ruff with two devastating Doomsday Saito suplexes before submitting him with the Kross Jacket.

Io Shirai def. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair by disqualification

Did The Evil Genius of the Sky have Charlotte Flair on the ropes? The Queen resorted to a disqualification, apparently growing frustrated enough to blast Io Shirai in the midsection with a Kendo stick. Charlotte continued to inflict damage — that was, until Rhea Ripley showed up. The woman whom Charlotte dethroned to once again become NXT Women’s Champion appeared for the first time since her WrestleMania defeat, landing a few blows and sending Flair scurrying from the ring. But The Nightmare also may have made an enemy of Shirai in the process, as the two exchanged heated words and later got into a shoving match in the parking lot area.

Kushida def. Jake Atlas in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Group A Match

Kushida’s dreaded armbar continues to serve him well. NXT’s resident Time Splitter used it to put away Atlas and improve his record to 2-0, giving him sole possession of first place in Group A.

Cameron Grimes def. Denzel Dejournette

Denzel Dejournette was more than ready for Cameron Grimes, starting off the bout with a furious pace, but The Technical Savage quickly turned the tide with the Cave-In. Grimes wasn’t done picking fights. Almost as soon as he mentioned Finn Bálor during a post-match tirade, he was confronted by The Prince, and fisticuffs quickly ensued, with Bálor getting the better of the exchange and sending a message to his mystery assailant.

NXT Champion Adam Cole def. The Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream’s long-awaited duel for the top prize in NXT lived up to the billing in a highly-thrilling, seesaw affair, but the difference-maker may have been Dexter Lumis’ inadvertent interference. Emerging from underneath the ring to stop Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong from getting involved, Lumis sent Strong flying into the referee, leaving him unable to count Dream’s pin after he hit the Purple Rainmaker. Cole recovered to deliver a superkick and the Last Shot to escape with his gold. ​​​​​​

Adam Cole defends the NXT Title against Velveteen Dream tonight on NXT

After weeks of prodding, mind games and more, The Velveteen Dream gets his NXT Championship opportunity against Adam Cole.

Cole remains insistent that His Purple Highness doesn’t even deserve the chance he’s getting, though that’s not keeping The Panama City Playboy from promising another successful title defense.

But Dream already owns a pinfall victory over Cole, having defeated the champion in a tag team match last month. Can Velveteen make it happen again and bring the longest NXT Title reign in history to an end, or will be it be dream over for his golden aspirations? Be sure to catch NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!