WWE NXT: May 6, 2020

The Velveteen Dream finally gets what he’s been after — a match with Adam Cole for the NXT Title. Charlotte Flair will also defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Finn Bálor calls out his assailant and Dominik Dijakovic clashes with Johnny Gargano this Wednesday night on USA Network at 8/7 C!

The Velveteen Dream finally gets his chance at Adam Cole’s NXT Championship

After weeks of prodding, mind games and more, The Velveteen Dream gets his NXT Championship opportunity against Adam Cole this Wednesday night.

Cole remains insistent that His Purple Highness doesn’t even deserve the chance he’s getting, though that’s not keeping The Panama City Playboy from promising another successful title defense.

But Dream already owns a pinfall victory over Cole, having defeated the champion in a tag team match last month. Can Velveteen make it happen again and bring the longest NXT Title reign in history to an end, or will be it be dream over for his golden aspirations? Be sure to catch NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!