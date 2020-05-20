WWE NXT: May 20, 2020

The Nightmare will return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania to take on Io Shirai! Elsewhere, Karrion Kross looks to build off his dominant debut with Scarlett, Roderick Strong tries to take care of The Undisputed ERA’s Dexter Lumis problem and two bouts close out group competition in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Rhea Ripley returns to the ring against Io Shirai

Article continues below ...

Rhea Ripley has made it clear that she’s laser-focused on regaining the NXT Women’s Championship. But her path back to another matchup with Charlotte Flair likely goes through Io Shirai, whom she’ll face tonight on NXT.

The Nightmare burst back on the scene for the first time since WrestleMania with her sights set squarely on The Queen and the title she took from her. But Ripley’s return also landed her in The Evil Genius of the Sky’s warpath.

Shirai’s opportunity against Flair was well-earned after emerging victorious from a Six-Woman Ladder Match. But The Queen thwarted Shirai’s challenge with a Kendo stick attack, handing Shirai a disqualification win but not the title. As far as The Joshi Judas is concerned, Ripley can get in line if she wants another championship opportunity.

Which woman will claim victory in this match with serious title implications?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett to kick off NXT tonight

After captivating the NXT Universe in his debut two weeks ago, Karrion Kross will return to in-ring action with Scarlett to kick off NXT tonight.

The doomsday duo promised destruction for months, and Kross made good on those words in his first NXT match. After a spellbinding entrance, Kross decimated Leon Ruff, flattening him with two Doomsday Saitos before submitting him almost instantaneously with the Kross Jacket.

Will Kross’ second opponent suffer a similar fate? Tune in tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

Roderick Strong looks to take out Dexter Lumis

While the NXT Universe still might not be sure what exactly to make of Dexter Lumis, The Undisputed ERA see him as their newest enemy. But can Roderick Strong solve the black-and-gold brand’s most chilling Superstar when he steps in the ring with Lumis?

NXT Champion Adam Cole and company began having problems with Lumis last month. Cole & Strong seemed to essentially find themselves in a Handicap Match against The Velveteen Dream after Damian Priest took out Keith Lee, but Lumis stepped in as Dream’s partner in impromptu fashion and helped Dream pin Cole.

The enigmatic Lumis again turned up at Cole’s NXT Title defense against Dream two weeks later, this time to thwart Strong and Bobby Fish’s attempted interference.

As a result, NXT’s most dominant faction is tapping The Messiah of the Backbreaker as its chosen mercenary. But will Lumis turn the hunter into the hunted?

Kushida to face Drake Maverick in pivotal tournament clash

Drake Maverick can still keep his dreams alive in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, but what awaits him figures to be his toughest challenge as he goes one-on-one with Kushida.

It’s a truly dire situation for Maverick in the Tournament’s final night of group competition. With a win, Maverick (1-1) would force a three-way tie atop Group A. Jake Atlas (2-1) previously lost to Kushida (2-0), but he defeated Maverick.

Meanwhile, a victory for Kushida sends him to the Interim Cruiserweight Title Match opposite the winner of Group B. NXT’s resident Time Splitter has been as impressive as any Superstar in the tournament, using his armbar to not only submit Atlas and Tony Nese, but send them straight to the injury report after their bouts.

Will Kushida punch his ticket for a title opportunity, or can Maverick overcome the odds to muck up the standings? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

El Hijo del Fantasma collides with Akira Tozawa to determine Group B winner

That El Hijo del Fantasma controls his own destiny and is a single victory away from winning Group B is quite a testament to the competitor’s mental toughness. Not only has the newcomer burst onto the scene by dazzling the NXT Universe with a pair of barnburners against Gentleman Jack Gallagher (a win) and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (a loss), he has done so while fending off several apparent abduction attempts from an unidentified group of masked assailants.

Spending six days as Cruiserweight Champion three years ago seemingly isn’t enough for the revitalized Stamina Monster, who has been living up to his moniker with a pair of grind-it-out tournament victories against Gallagher and Scott. One of only two former Cruiserweight Champions in the tournament – and the only previous titleholder who remains in contention – Akira Tozawa boasts an experience advantage against Fantasma, but will it be enough to ground the high-flying rookie?

Whomever exits the ring with his hand raised will be the winner of Group B and will face the winner of Group A for the NXT Cruiserweight Title!