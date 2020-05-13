WWE NXT: May 13, 2020

Finn Bálor will take a detour from the search for his assailant to try to silence Cameron Grimes, Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Imperium, Rhea Ripley will speak after returning for the first time since WrestleMania and NXT General Manager William Regal promises a major announcement tonight

on USA Network at 8/7 C!

What will Rhea Ripley have to say tonight?

After Rhea Ripley made a stunning return to NXT a week ago, we will hear from The Nightmare tonight. What exactly will she have to say?

Ripley, who just made her first appearance since WrestleMania, clearly hasn’t forgotten about losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at The Showcase of The Immortals. The Nightmare interrupted The Queen’s post-match assault on Io Shirai, overwhelming Charlotte before she could escape.

Already livid with Charlotte getting herself disqualified and effectively taking away her title opportunity, Shirai wasn’t too thrilled with Ripley’s return, either, and they were pulled apart by officials after a shouting match turned physical.

You can be sure that The Queen and The Evil Genius of The Sky will be watching closely tonight to see what Ripley has to say.

Can Riddle & Thatcher ward off Imperium?

Matt Riddle caught lightning in a bottle when he called on Timothy Thatcher to step in for Pete Dunne as his partner. Can Riddle & Thatcher do it again when they defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium tonight?

Despite their contrasting personalities, Riddle & Thatcher have meshed in the ring, as evidenced by their triumph over The Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish last month.

Imperium weren’t impressed. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner interrupted the first edition of The Newly-Bros Show and left Riddle & Thatcher lying. Last week, Barthel & Aichner declared that they were sick of Riddle and Thatcher “besmirching” the NXT Tag Team Championship and issued their challenge.

Barthel & Aichner declared that they were sick of Riddle and Thatcher "besmirching" the NXT Tag Team Championship and issued their challenge.

William Regal promises a major announcement tonight

NXT General Manager William Regal has promised a major announcement tonight on NXT – what could it be?

Mr. Regal said on WWE's The Bump this morning that we would hear major news on tonight's show.