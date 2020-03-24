WWE NXT: March 25, 2020

Tyler Breeze def. Austin Theory

Austin Theory has been humbled — at least for one night.

Looking to follow through on his brash words during a run-in with Tyler Breeze two weeks ago, the man who calls himself “All Day” carried his usual cockiness into the ring. But it cost him dearly.

Theory got carried away with his mockery and Prince Pretty used his veteran savvy to capitalize. Commandeering Breeze’s cell phone in the middle of the match to add insult to injury, Theory’s complacency gave Breeze an opportunity to hit the Beauty Shot for the victory.

Killian Dain def. Tehuti Miles

Killian Dain’s path of destruction continues.

This time, the latest victim was Tehuti Miles. Though Miles showed promise, he had little chance at stopping Dain, who decimated his foe with barbaric strength, finishing him off with a massive Vader Bomb.

Cameron Grimes def. Tony Nese

If being unable to dethrone NXT North American Champion Keith Lee was a setback for Cameron Grimes, he’s not showing it.

Grimes returned to the ring and quickly got back on track with a win against Tony Nese, a former champion himself. The Cave-In continued to serve The Technical Savage well, allowing him to put away Nese.

Io Shirai def. Aliyah to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee brawled with Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Candice LeRae def. Kayden Carter to qualify for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

Matt Riddle def. Roderick Strong

Triple H announced that Tommaso Ciampa would face Johnny Gargano in two weeks

Adam Cole has a special message for the NXT Universe

Just days ago, Adam Cole became the longest reigning NXT Champion in history, surpassing Finn Bálor’s 292-day turn as titleholder.

The Undisputed ERA’s leader has a special message for the NXT Universe, and plans on sharing it tonight. Just what does Cole have in store?

Candice LeRae faces Kayden Carter in Ladder Match qualifier

Qualifying Matches for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match will continue tonight on NXT with two big bouts. One will see Candice LeRae go one-on-one with fiery upstart Kayden Carter.

LeRae has made it clear that she wants an opportunity at the title, while Carter is out to make a major impression on the NXT Universe and perhaps get a little payback on Chelsea Green, who has already qualified for the Ladder Match.

Who will move one step closer to an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity?

Matt Riddle battles Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong

Matt Riddle, one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, will have to deal with yet another member of Undisputed ERA tonight on NXT, as he goes one-on-one with Roderick Strong.

Strong will certainly be out to punish Riddle, who along with fellow BroserWeight Pete Dunne, dethroned UE members Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish to win the titles at TakeOver: Portland. Will his master of the backbreaker put Riddle on the mat, or will The Original Bro continue to keep the upper hand on Undisputed ERA?

What will be the fallout of Ciampa and Gargano’s destructive brawl?

Two weeks ago, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano tore through the WWE Performance Center (and each other) in a wild brawl all over the training facility. The melee ended with The Blackheart driving Johnny Wrestling through the announce table with an Air Raid Crash off the perch overlooking the arena.

Gargano left the PC on a stretcher, and both men were listed on the NXT Injury Report in the aftermath of the fight. NXT General Manager William Regal said he would be dealing with both Superstars privately in the wake of their carnage.

What will be the fallout of this unforgettable brawl? Find out tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!