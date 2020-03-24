WWE NXT: March 25, 2020

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Triple H will be on tomorrow’s edition of NXT. Just what does The Game have in store for the black-and-gold brand? Find out tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

What will be the fallout of Ciampa and Gargano’s destructive brawl?

Two weeks ago, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano tore through the WWE Performance Center (and each other) in a wild brawl all over the training facility. The melee ended with The Blackheart driving Johnny Wrestling through the announce table with an Air Raid Crash off the perch overlooking the arena.

Gargano left the PC on a stretcher, and both men were listed on the NXT Injury Report in the aftermath of the fight. NXT General Manager William Regal said he would be dealing with both Superstars privately in the wake of their carnage.

What will be the fallout of this unforgettable brawl?

Candice LeRae faces Kayden Carter in Ladder Match qualifier

Qualifying Matches for the NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match will continue this week on NXT with two big bouts. One will see Candice LeRae go one-on-one with fiery upstart Kayden Carter.

LeRae has made it clear that she wants an opportunity at the title, while Carter is out to make a major impression on the NXT Universe and perhaps get a little payback on Chelsea Green, who has already qualified for the Ladder Match.

Who will move one step closer to an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity?

Ladder Match qualifying continues as Xia Li takes on Aliyah

The second qualifier is a personal battle, as Xia Li steps in the ring with Aliyah.

These two last clashed on the Nov. 13, 2019 edition of NXT. Li was victorious with a devastating spin kick that broke Aliyah’s nose. Will Aliyah make Li pay, or will Xia boot her way to victory and a spot in the No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match? Find out tomorrow night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!