WWE NXT: March 11, 2020

Tomorrow night, NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., with two huge title matches. Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed ERA will try to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from The BroserWeights. Who will stand tall? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA!

How will Adam Cole react to The Velveteen Dream’s actions?

Last week, The Velveteen Dream seemed set on getting payback on Roderick Strong inside a Steel Cage. But when the rest of Undisputed ERA swarmed the cage to help Strong out, His Purple Highness shoved Strong out of the cage, taking the loss in order lock himself in the cage with NXT Champion Adam Cole.

The Dream got the upper hand, driving Cole into a chair with a Dream Valley Driver before taking the NXT Championship, letting Cole know that he was coming for the title. How will Cole and Undisputed ERA deal with a new challenger emerging?

What does Johnny Gargano have planned for Tommaso Ciampa?

Last Wednesday on NXT, after berating Mauro Ranallo during an interview, Johnny Gargano sent a message to Tommaso Ciampa that this week, they’d be doing things his way.

Just what does he have in store for The Blackheart? Find out when NXT is live from the WWE Performance Center, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA!