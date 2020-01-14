WWE NXT: Jan. 15, 2020

The No. 1 Contender to Rhea Ripley’s NXT Women’s Championship will be named this Wednesday in a Battle Royal. The Nightmare found out last week that she has no shortage of potential challengers, as Superstar after Superstar arrived, ready to call her out. Who will outlast the competition and earn a championship opportunity? Find out this Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

What will be the fallout of Undisputed ERA’s surprise NXT UK takeover?

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II came to a shocking conclusion on Sunday, as The Undisputed ERA launched the first salvo in the battle of brands set to culminate at Worlds Collide on Jan. 25.

NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish set their sights on WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Imperium, catching The Ring General and his soldiers by surprise with a vicious assault in the Empress Ballroom. With just under two weeks left until the two factions clash in an 8-Man Tag Team Match at Worlds Collide, what will be the fallout of this brutal attack? Find out on WWE NXT, live this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!