WWE NXT: Jan. 1, 2020

On the first NXT of the decade, take a look back at 2019 as the NXT Year-End Awards are presented. Who will be named the Overall Competitor of the Year? What was NXT’s Match of the Year? Plus, the teams entering this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed. Don’t miss a special New Year’s Day edition of NXT, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA!

Who will win the NXT Year-End Awards?

The NXT Universe has cast their vote, and now, it’s time to find out who the winners of the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards are!

The winners of every category will be revealed tomorrow night, including:

Overall Competitor of the Year

Male Competitor of the Year

Female Competitor of the Year

Tag Team of the Year

Breakout Star of the Year

Future Star of the Year

Match of the Year

Rivalry of the Year

TakeOver of the Year

Who will walk out with the coveted awards?

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic duos to be revealed

While we will be taking a look back at the year that was, tomorrow night’s NXT will also feature a peek into the year ahead, as the teams entering the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed.

Who will comprise the field of the tournament honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer? Find out on NXT, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!