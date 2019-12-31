WWE NXT: Jan. 1, 2020

The Undisputed ERA won NXT Tag Team of the Year

After fulfilling their golden prophecy in 2019, The Undisputed ERA kicked off 2020 by adding even more gold. NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly brought home the award for NXT Tag Team of the Year.

Article continues below ...

“It says Tag Team of the Year, but it should really be collective brotherhood of the year,” O’Reilly said. “Because any combination of these four men make for a world-class tag team.”

Fish & O’Reilly defeated The Street Profits on Aug. 28 to begin The Undisputed ERA’s third reign with the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Adam Cole won NXT Male Competitor of the Year

Adam Cole deservedly won the award for Male Competitor of the Year, further solidifying his 2019 as a year to remember.

“You could have, in the middle of the year — in the beginning of the year — decided that Adam Cole was going to be the 2019 Male Competitor of the Year,” the NXT Champion said. “I mean gosh, my month of November alone proved that. The best not just in NXT, but all of WWE.”

Besting Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June to win the NXT Title, The leader of The Undisputed ERA has since stymied challenges for the black-and-gold brand’s top prize from the likes of Matt Riddle and Finn Bálor. He also proved he could more than hang with WWE’s best, successfully defending his championship against Daniel Bryan on the Nov. 1 edition of SmackDown.

Shayna Baszler won NXT Female Competitor of the Year

Winning the award for Female Competitor of the Year appeared to be a bittersweet moment for Shayna Baszler.

Only weeks removed from being dethroned by Rhea Ripley as NXT Women’s Champion, Baszler was visibly in an even less pleasant mood than usual when she arrived to receive her golden ring bell.

“Of course I won Female Competitor of the Year,” she said. “I’m the most dominant champion WWE’s ever seen. And if you think that because I lost the title that’s stopping anytime soon, think again.”

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole won NXT Rivalry of the Year

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole treated the NXT Universe to a conflict they’ll not soon forget, and for that, they were bestowed the award for Rivalry of the Year. The bitter enemies battled in a high-octane trilogy for the NXT Championship over three TakeOver events.

Once again sharing the ring to accept the award, they exchanged choice words, nearly reigniting their rivalry on the spot.

Dakota Kai won NXT Future Star of the Year

Dakota Kai’s recent change in attitude may not win her a popularity contest in the NXT women’s locker room, but it did help her earn recognition as the black-and-gold brand’s Future Star of the Year.

The Captain of Team Kick has taken her game to a new level since betraying Tegan Nox and the rest of Team Ripley at TakeOver: WarGames.

“NXT Future Star — I’ve known that about myself this whole time,” Kai said. “Everyone that voted for me, you’re just late to the party. I make my own opportunities now.”

TakeOver: WarGames won NXT TakeOver of the Year

From shocking moments to caged brutality and the in-ring NXT return of Finn Bálor, TakeOver: WarGames had it all, so it should be no surprise to see it crowned as TakeOver of the Year.

The unforgettable event saw Team Ripley win the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match, Pete Dunne knock off Damian Priest and Killian Dain in a hard-hitting Triple Threat Match, Bálor defeat Matt Riddle and Team Ciampa seize victory in the Men’s WarGames Match.

Keith Lee won NXT Breakout Star of the Year

After showing several times in 2019 that he truly is limitless, it was only fitting for Keith Lee to capture the honors as NXT’s Breakout Star of the Year.

Lee thrilled in his battles with Dominik Dijakovic, main evented his first TakeOver at TakeOver: WarGames and eliminated Seth Rollins from the Men’s Triple Threat Elimination Match at Survivor Series.

“To the fans and everyone who voted, allow me to take just a moment, just a second, to bask in your glory and thank you for your passion, your pride, your love,” Lee said. “And let me remind you — you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Johnny Gargano against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year

Though it faced stiff competition, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole’s unforgettable 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York for the NXT Title is hard to argue against as NXT Match of the Year.

Gargano triumphed that night to finally win the NXT Championship and kick off one of the most competitive rivalries in the black-and-gold brand’s history.

Adam Cole won NXT Overall Competitor of the Year

By the end of the NXT Year-End Awards show, The Undisputed ERA had more pieces of gold than they had hands.

Named NXT’s Overall Competitor of the Year, Adam Cole won the UE’s fifth honor of the night.

“What I’ve said before — that The Undisputed ERA is NXT — that’s not a cute catchphrase. That’s very, very real as you can see right now,” he said.

“I promise you with every fiber of my being that this, this is the beginning. This is by no means even close to being the end. Because the era of The Undisputed has only just begun.”

Who will win the NXT Year-End Awards?

The NXT Universe has cast their vote, and now, it’s time to find out who the winners of the 2019 NXT Year-End Awards are!

The winners of every category will be revealed tonight, including:

Overall Competitor of the Year

Male Competitor of the Year

Female Competitor of the Year

Tag Team of the Year

Breakout Star of the Year

Future Star of the Year

Match of the Year

Rivalry of the Year

TakeOver of the Year

Who will walk out with the coveted awards?

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic duos to be revealed

While we will be taking a look back at the year that was, tonight’s NXT will also feature a peek into the year ahead, as the teams entering the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed.

Who will comprise the field of the tournament honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!