WWE NXT: Feb. 5, 2020

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shocked the WWE Universe when she showed up on Monday Night Raw, daring 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner Charlotte Flair to challenge her on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. The Queen left without giving The Nightmare an answer. However, The Queen will be at Full Sail University tomorrow night to address Ripley’s challenge. Will she accept? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

The Undisputed ERA vow to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa

Article continues below ...

Last week on NXT, Tommaso Ciampa took out The Undisputed ERA before signing the contract for his NXT Championship Match with Adam Cole at TakeOver: Portland. The Blackheart then drove Adam Cole through a table.

Cole and his crew are promising to get their hands on Ciampa. Will they succeed in getting payback?

How will The BroserWeights follow up on their Dusty Classic win?

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne are on top of the world after defeating Grizzled Young Veterans last Wednesday to win the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The BroserWeights now have an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity at TakeOver: Portland against The Undisputed ERA.

Riddle & Dunne will be at Full Sail this week. What do they have in store as their huge opportunity approaches? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!