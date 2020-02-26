WWE NXT: Feb. 26, 2020

Cameron Grimes def. Dominik Dijakovic

Dominik Dijakovic isn’t done pursuing Keith Lee’s North American Championship, but he’s not the only one with his eyes on the gold.

Thanks to Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes staked his claim as a potential title contender with a win over The Rare Breed.

Article continues below ...

Dijakovic was seemingly poised to finish The Technical Savage following a second-rope moonsault to the outside, but Priest arrived to strike Dijakovic in the leg with a steel pipe before quickly making himself scarce. The Rare Breed barely beat the count of 10, though he was met with a decisive blow when Grimes hit his vaunted Cave-In as soon Dijakovic got back in the ring.

The Archer of Infamy may have done more than cost his target the match, however, as Dijakovic had to be helped to the back by officials while nursing a possible left knee injury.

Imperium interrupted Finn Bálor

Though Finn Bálor has compiled an impressive list of victories since returning to NXT, he was reminded emphatically this week of a name missing from that list.

Bálor, still basking in the afterglow of his massive victory over Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Portland earlier this month, was interrupted by Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium, who addressed The Prince on behalf of NXT UK Champion WALTER.

But Bálor wasn’t interested in hearing them out, choosing to strike first with a dropkick before hitting a standing Coup de Grace and slingblade on Aichner. Barthel intercepted Finn’s John Woo dropkick attempt, however, and Imperium leveraged the numbers game to leave The Prince down on the mat.

Xia Li def. Mia Yim; Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez attacked them both

We still might not understand the new alliance between Dakota Kai and Raquel González, but there’s no questioning the impact they’ve made in short order.

The devious duo interrupted a bout between Mia Yim and Xia Li, grabbing The HBIC’s attention long enough for Li to roll her up for the three-count. Not satisfied with just costing Yimthe bout, González took to the ring to outmuscle Yim as well as Li, who tried to defend her opponent from the assault before also succumbing to González’s wrath.

Kai watched gleefully as her intimidating associate carried out her dirty work, leaving Yim lying after a massive modified chokeslam.

Tommaso Ciampa def. Austin Theory; Johnny Gargano attacked Ciampa

Killian Dain def. Bronson Reed

The Grizzled Young Veterans def. The Forgotten Sons

Charlotte Flair def. Bianca Belair and was confronted by Rhea Ripley