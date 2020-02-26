WWE NXT: Feb. 26, 2020

Bianca Belair said she wanted to go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair, and The Queen has obliged her. For the first time in over four years, Charlotte Flair will compete inside an NXT ring, returning to face The EST of NXT as The Queen gets ready to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. But before Flair can focus on The Nightmare, she’ll have to get through a furious Belair, who’s still fuming after The Queen tossed her into the steel ring steps at TakeOver: Portland. Will Belair get the payback she’s looking for, or will Flair dispatch her as the Road to WrestleMania heats up? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!

