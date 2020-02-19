WWE NXT: Feb. 19, 2020

The Velveteen Dream interrupted The Undisputed ERA

Never one to shy away from a victory lap, Adam Cole kicked off NXT to celebrate retaining the NXT Title against Tommaso Ciampa at TakeOver: Portland.

As The Undisputed ERA’s lone remaining champion, The Panama City Playboy also confidently professed that Roderick Strong would put an end to The Velveteen Dream later tonight — only to be interrupted by His Purple Highness himself.

Talking over the Full Sail speakers, Dream told The Messiah of The Backbreaker to leave his UE allies behind for their highly anticipated clash later tonight, while Strong assured Dream that he’d wish he’d never came back to NXT once he was finished with him.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin def. Lio Rush

Jordan Devlin has the talent, and a mean streak — and that combination is going to make it difficult for any challenger to take away his NXT Cruiserweight Title.

Lio Rush, who earned an opportunity at The Irish Ace by knocking off Angel Garza, found that out first hand this week. The hard-hitting Devlin kept Rush on the mat for much of the bout, unable to get his offense off the ground.

The Man of The Hour eventually broke through with a spectacular avalanche poison rana followed by The Come-Up — but Devlin managed to drape his right boot on the bottom rope during the ensuing pin. Rush didn’t waver, taking to the top rope in a bid for The Final Hour, but The Irish Ace rolled out of the way.

Blasting Rush with a massive headbutt and The Devlin Side, Devlin successfully finished off his foe.

Tommaso Ciampa addressed Johnny Gargano’s actions at TakeOver: Portland

Tommaso Ciampa came to NXT this week to deliver a message to Johnny Gargano, and an unfortunate Austin Theory was the vehicle for that message.

“All Day” arrived at Full Sail ostensibly for a match, but was interrupted by The Blackheart, who commandeered the ring with a microphone in hand, warning Theory that he shouldn’t test him on this night.

Ciampa admitted that his tunnel vision — with his sights locked on taking “his life back” by reclaiming Goldie — distracted him from listening to his usual instincts, and thus he wasn’t prepared for what Gargano did at TakeOver: Portland like he should have been.

Theory’s patience for open mic night subsided, but he was met with a massive blow from Ciampa when he tried to cut The Blackheart off. He quickly became the target of Ciampa’s rage, enduring a ruthless beatdown that saw him repeatedly thrown into the ringside barricade with reckless abandon.

The Grizzled Young Veterans def. Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde

NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee def. Kona Reeves

Chelsea Green def. Kayden Carter

The Velveteen Dream def. Roderick Strong