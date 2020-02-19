WWE NXT: Feb. 19, 2020

Since his return, The Velveteen Dream has been out for retribution on The Undisputed ERA, especially Roderick Strong, for brutally putting him on the shelf several months ago. However, His Purple Highness may have crossed a line in depicting Strong’s wife and son on his ring gear. Dream’s mind games have sent Strong into a rage, but will they pay off in The Velveteen Dream’s first match since October? Find out on WWE NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!

What will be the fallout of Gargano’s shocking actions at TakeOver?

Johnny Gargano shocked the NXT Universe at TakeOver: Portland when he bashed Tommaso Ciampa with the NXT Championship, bringing The Blackheart’s quest to reclaim Goldie and his life to a screeching halt.

Why did Gargano attack Ciampa just weeks removed from their tag team reunion at Worlds Collide? Will Johnny Wrestling explain himself? Find out on NXT, live tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!