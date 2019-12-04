WWE NXT: Dec. 4, 2019

Killian Dain def. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne made the best of being flattened on Killian Dain’s back at TakeOver: WarGames, but on this night a similar fate ended in defeat for The BruiserWeight.

With Damian Priest unable to compete against Dain as scheduled, The Northern Ireland Nightmare elected to call out anyone in the NXT locker room bold enough to face him — and to little surprise, Dunne answered the call.

Article continues below ...

The impromptu challenge set the stage for the first one-on-one battle between the two rivals, who have been embroiled since October. Dunne prevailing against Dain and Priest in a Triple Threat Match at WarGames for an NXT Championship opportunity only seemed to motivate The Beast of Belfast to seize one of the biggest victories of his NXT career.

The BruiserWeight chased Dain up the ropes, trying to lock in a sleeper hold that he was only partially able to apply. It was enough to daze Dain and send him toppling backward, while also crushing Dunne underneath him in the process.

Already landing in position for the pin, Dain needn’t even move a muscle from there for the three-count, picking up the win despite his semi-conscious state.

Keith Lee confronted The Undisputed ERA

Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA demanded answers from Finn Bálor, but ended up getting a fight from Keith Lee.

After being blindsided by Bálor last week on NXT, the NXT Champion wanted to pin down “The Prince” to clarify where his allegiances stood once and for all. The Panama City Playboy’s words instead drew the arrival of Keith Lee, fresh off sending Cole rocketing into the NXT Universe in viral fashion a week earlier.

With The Limitless Superstar declaring that he was in the process of deciding which one of The Undisputed ERA’s titles to pursue, the Bobby Fish-less trio threatened fistiscuffs — but Lee was one step ahead of them.

Spiking Cole on the head with a microphone, Lee out-muscled both Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. The NXT Champion backtracked up the ramp but found no respite with Tommaso Ciampa emerging to send him back into the lion’s pit with Lee.

Fortunately for Cole, his Undisputed ERA compatriots helped pry him free from what surely would have been a devastating powerbomb.

And while they found their way out of dodge, Cole’s title was left behind in the ring in the process. Ciampa locked his eyes on ‘Goldie,” lifting it from the mat in what could be a sign of things to come.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler def. Xia Li

What Xia Li called the opportunity of a lifetime proved to be just another minor bump in the road for Shayna Baszler.

The NXT Women’s Champion handed Li the fate many have suffered before her — a submission loss thanks to the Kirifuda Clutch.

Li brought her usual fire to the squared circle, even nearly landing a three-count against The Queen of Spades following a sunset-flip powerbomb out of the corner. But following a dodged spinning heel kick a moment later, Li found herself caught in the Kirifuda Clutch with nowhere to go, forcing her to tap out.

The Forgotten Sons def. Adrian Alanis & Leon Ruff

Mia Yim brawled with Dakota Kai while Shayna Baszler attacked Rhea Ripley

Matt Riddle def. Kassius Ohno

WWE Worlds Collide in Houston on Jan. 25 featuring NXT and NXT UK Superstars

wo with plenty of history between them

TakeOver Phoenix

Kushida def. Cameron Grimes

Initially scheduled to face Raul Mendoza

Kushida’s return – first competition in nearly two months due to a wrist injury

Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic def. The Undisputed ERA

How will Adam Cole respond to Finn Bálor’s attack?

NXT Champion Adam Cole thought he had found another ally in Finn Bálor, who previously stepped in between Tommaso Ciampa and his title. But after Cole helped Bálor defeat The Blackheart, the NXT Champion found out he was sorely mistaken, as Bálor clobbered him with a Pele Kick.

After being taken out by “The Prince,” how will Cole and his Undisputed ERA running buddies respond?

Can Lio Rush and Angel Garza be kept apart?

The rivalry between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and Angel Garza has grown in intensity in recent weeks. After Garza blew a kiss at the champion’s wife following their encounter several weeks ago, Rush confronted his rival after Garza’s match on the TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show, decking the brash Superstar.

That set Garza off, as he tried to go after The Man of The Hour while Rush was thanking Akira Tozawa for a hard-fought battle last Wednesday. As this rivalry continues to heat up, can these two Superstars be kept from brawling? Find out tonight on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Kushida returns to action tonight

After spending several weeks on the shelf, Kushida will return to action tonight on NXT.

The Japanese Superstar suffered a wrist injury in late September, then re-aggravated it in a one-on-one bout with WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, which forced him out of action. Now that he’s healed up, how will Kushida fare in his return to the ring? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!