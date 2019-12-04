WWE NXT: Dec. 4, 2019

Rhea Ripley will have payback on her mind when she goes one-on-one with Dakota Kai tomorrow night on NXT. Kai betrayed her best friend Tegan Nox and left Ripley’s team high and dry during the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver. Though The Nightmare’s team won, Ripley has not forgotten Kai’s duplicity. Will she get retribution, or will Kai continue to unleash her rage? Find out on WWE NXT, tomorrow at 8/7 C on USA Network!

How will Adam Cole respond to Finn Bálor’s attack?

NXT Champion Adam Cole thought he had found another ally in Finn Bálor, who previously stepped in between Tommaso Ciampa and his title. But after Cole helped Bálor defeat The Blackheart, the NXT Champion found out he was sorely mistaken, as Bálor clobbered him with a Pele Kick.

After being taken out by “The Prince,” how will Cole and his Undisputed ERA running buddies respond?

Can Lio Rush and Angel Garza be kept apart?

The rivalry between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush and Angel Garza has grown in intensity in recent weeks. After Garza blew a kiss at the champion’s wife following their encounter several weeks ago, Rush confronted his rival after Garza’s match on the TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show, decking the brash Superstar.

That set Garza off, as he tried to go after The Man of The Hour while Rush was thanking Akira Tozawa for a hard-fought battle last Wednesday. As this rivalry continues to heat up, can these two Superstars be kept from brawling? Find out this Wednesday on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!